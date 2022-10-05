While some of the state’s smaller districts will just get underway Friday night, Lake Belton’s hits its halfway point.
Being in a nine-team league is more marathon than sprint and after winning back-to-back games to remain near the top of the District 4-5A-I hierarchy, the Broncos (5-1, 3-1) continue their trot to what they hope is a first playoff berth with a pivotal road match at Killeen (3-2, 2-1) on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium.
“We have four guaranteed games left,” said Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope, whose team enters October after pounding out its most yards (499) and points (58) this season in last week’s rout of Cleburne, which followed a 42-0 shutout of Waco, two teams that have combined for an 0-8 start to district.
The Broncos’ schedule only accelerates from here, partly because of the league’s landscape — which pushes Lake Belton’s idle date to Week 9 — and partly because of an uptick in competition.
First are the Kangaroos, who sit in a three-way tie for third, a half-game behind Lake, which still hosts Granbury and travels to district-leading Midlothian before getting its week of rest.
“Our kids understand our standard and they’re working towards it,” Cope continued. “We did what we were supposed to do (against Waco and Cleburne) and now it’s going to be a tough test on Friday night.”
After winning 18 of 19 games while playing its first two years as an independent, Lake Belton is grateful to have its first chance to play for an 11th game (or more).
As such, the Broncos have taken time this week to hone in on the basics in hopes of finishing on a late-season surge.
“I think all-around, just attention to detail,” Cope said of the focus for his team during practices this week. “It’s easy to let that slip as the season goes on. It’s important to continue to make sure that we’re finding a way to get better at every aspect. And also not losing track of fundamentals. I think that’s key.”
Killeen, guided by first-year head coach Josh Sadler, who was Temple’s offensive coordinator through last season, will run out of a balanced offensive scheme in a spread-option look, which is guided by dual threat Roderick Norman at quarterback.
“We have to be able to get off the field on third down and have to be able to control their quarterback and keep him from making — he’s going to make plays, but keep him from making as many,” Cope said.
Norman and running backs Jakobe Deloach and Devante Johnson are each threats with their legs out of the Roos’ backfield while junior Tekoree Landours presents a capable target in the passing game.
Deloach had 144 yards and three scores on the ground in the Kangaroos’ most recent win, a 40-22 home decision over Granbury on Sept. 23. Killeen lost to undefeated Midlothian 43-20 last week.
Cope said the Roos also feature size and quickness up front.
“I think D-line is a strength of their team as well, so that’s going to be a challenge to be able to run the ball and be able to stop the run,” he said.
The Broncos have done each of those in their last two games. A week after limiting Waco to 112 yards on the ground, Lake Belton held Cleburne to 104 while producing a season-high 240 yards and seven touchdowns rushing itself.
Lake, which prefers a balanced approach, has seen its offense flourish recently and aims to keep it building.
“We knew this is not the strongest part of our schedule right now but it’s still solid teams. They’re still going to go out there and compete, so we just had to focus on ourselves and go out there and execute,” senior quarterback Connor Crews said following last week’s 31-point win over the Yellow Jackets during which he ran for two scores and threw for 237 of his team’s 259 yards passing. “Now we just have to take it week to week.”
First, that means Lake’s fourth road date of the year at Killeen, where the Broncos hope to make it a fourth win in as many attempts. Lake Belton also defeated Leander Rouse, Red Oak and Waco away from home this fall.
Last week the Broncos got nine catches for 189 yards, both season highs and all but 10 of which came in the first half, from standout receiver Micah Hudson, who scored on a 51-yard catch-and-run for his area-leading ninth receiving touchdown of the year.
Hudson’s big night helped create space for Lake’s rushing attack, which has seen five players lead the team in yards through the first six games.
It was senior Floyd Bristol’s 86 yards, all of which came in the second half, that paved the way last week. Crews, D’Arius Wilkerson and Hudson also have posted game-highs in rushing while Tristan Robin has done it twice, in the wins over Waco and Red Oak.
On the season, Robin’s 307 yards rushing are tops on the team, followed closely by Wilkerson at 274 and Crews at 245.
“I was proud of our running backs and our line and our quarterback last week in running the football,” Cope said. “And proud of the backups, too, that got in work and I thought moved the ball well.”
The Broncos’ defense did its share of damage against the Yellow Jackets as well, combining for three sacks and eight hurries of Cleburne quarterback Landry Shields, including Evan Roland’s sack of Shields for a safety in the first half.
Junior defensive back Selman Bridges, meanwhile, collected his second interception of the season on the game’s second play from scrimmage, which set up Lake’s first touchdown on a Crews 14-yard keeper.
Robin, who did it three times, Wilkerson and Bristol also each found the end zone in last week’s win.
Defensively, it was senior Javeon Wilcox whose 11 tackles paced the Broncos for a fifth straight game, giving him a team-best 66 through six games.
Linebacker Connor Brennan was next with 10 stops last week to make for 44 on the year, which ranks second behind Wilcox.