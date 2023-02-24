HUBBARD — Little about the Palmer Bulldogs in the first half indicated that they were a team that suffered only four losses all season.
The second half indicated why they didn’t lose a fifth game Friday night to the Academy Bumblebees.
Palmer chipped away at a deficit that had reached 17 points before taking over the lead with 38 seconds left to come away with a stunning 55-52 Class 3A area victory over the Bees.
Academy’s season ended at 25-10 while Palmer moved to 28-4 and into the regional quarterfinals against Franklin next week.
“(Palmer) picked up its intensity in the second half and were more physical,” Academy coach James Holt said. “They had one offensive rebound in the first half. I don’t know how many they had in the second half, but they forced us to block out. We made some mistakes and they made things happen.”
Academy, which led from the early moments of the first quarter, carried a 47-38 lead into the fourth quarter. The points dried up from there.
Cooper Shackelford converted a bucket for the Bees on the second possession of the frame for an 11-point lead. That was the Bees’ last field goal of the game.
Palmer scraped back into contention with nine straight points over the course of 6 minutes to close the gap to 49-47 with 1:57 to play.
The Bees went back up by four after Cooper Chase was fouled. The foul drew blood and forced Chase out of the game temporarily. Lance Wille drained two free throws in Chase’s place for a 51-47 margin.
Palmer got within one on a Cannon Cisneros bucket and an Eric Cisneros free throw. Cole Shackelford added one free throw for a 52-50 margin with 1:12 left. However, Bralen Lopez connected on a corner 3-pointer for the Bulldogs’ lead and a quick turnover led to an Eric Cisneros basket. Academy turned over the ball seven times in the fourth quarter.
The Bees didn’t have an answer at the end.
“We were able to create some turnovers,” Palmer coach Ryan Fortenberry said. “(Academy) played hard
and shot the ball really well in the first half.”
Indeed, the Bees came out in the first quarter and dominated. Chase and Scout Brazeal combined for 16 points in the first 8 minutes for a commanding 20-6 lead. Brazeal scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the first half. Despite not scoring in the final 3:19 of the first half, the Bees led 33-23 at the break.
Academy got off to a strong start in the second half with a 9-2 run with baskets from Brazeal and Cole Shackelford, plus a 3-pointer by Chase.
Academy did not score the last 3 minutes of the third and Cannon and Eric Cisneros cut the Bees’ lead down to nine, 47-38, going into the final 8 minutes.
“This group was awesome,” Holt said of his team. “They played really hard. We won some games maybe we shouldn’t have. They gave it everything. Nothing bad came from not playing hard.”