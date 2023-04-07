JUSTIN — It took persisting through a full half of bruising, scoreless soccer. But once Salado settled into Wichita Falls’ physical style, the Lady Eagles figured a way around it.
Then they found their way into Saturday's regional final.
Shelby Lange and Haley Piatak netted goals about 10 minutes apart in the early stages of the second half and Salado’s defense remained firm — as it had all day long — to help the Lady Eagles grind out a hard-fought 2-0 victory over the Lady Coyotes in a Class 4A Region I semifinal Friday at Northwest ISD Stadium.
Their fifth win in their last six matches propelled the Lady Eagles (27-4) into their second regional final in the last three years. They face District 5-4A rival Stephenville at 10 a.m. Saturday with a spot in the state tournament on the line.
Though Salado head coach Michael Goos said his team got what it expected from Wichita Falls (20-2-1) — District 4-4A’s undefeated champion that was riding a 20-game winning streak — the end result was far from easy.
“I knew that Wichita Falls was going to be good and they were,” Goos said. “And so I knew that we had to play a really good game and stick to the game plan and we did that phenomenally. We did exactly what we discussed and what we wanted to do. The girls played smart and they earned it. It was a tough one.”
After fighting to an even draw over the first 40 minutes, during which Salado came up empty on a few close looks, the Lady Eagles didn’t waste much time breaking the stalemate after intermission.
Lange got her team on the board in the 45th minute with her third goal of the postseason, taking a pass from Piatak in the middle of the box and firing one into the right side of the net on her team’s eighth shot on goal.
“I saw that there were two people in front of me and I looked up and I saw Sydney and I just kind of put it right in behind her and she took care of the rest,” the senior Piatak said of her assist.
Just a short time later, in the 56th minute, it was Piatak on the receiving end of a pass from Shelby Hollywood, who juked past a scrambling defender along the right sideline, drew Wichita Falls keeper Aidan Herrera away from her post then calmly sent a short cross that Piatak nudged into the open net for a 2-0 cushion.
It was a nifty show of finesse and quickness from Hollywood, a sophomore forward whom the Lady Coyotes had trouble marking at times.
“She gives me the best balls and just puts them right in front of me and I just have to tap them in,” Piatak said of Hollywood. “I get the credit, but she’s the one that set it up and it was a great ball by her.”
Added Goos: “Shelby did a really good job of being unselfish and just putting that ball across the front of the goal.”
It was Hollywood’s second assist of the playoffs, and the gap proved plenty for Salado’s defense of Jill Taylor, Cassie Vargas, Reese Lange, Ashlyn Williams and others who combined with keeper Fran Blancaflor for the Lady Eagles’ second straight shutout and 25th of the season.
Of Blancaflor’s seven saves, the best might have been her last when she dived to snag Alinessa Salinas’ sharp shot off a cross from Malayasia Larque just 4 minutes after Piatak’s goal. It was the final clean look the Lady Coyotes got.
Salado finished with 10 shots on target to Wichita Falls’ seven.
“Both of our goals were pretty and they weren’t just individual goals, they were team goals, which makes them even better,” said Goos, who is in his 12th year at Salado and has the Lady Eagles in the playoffs for the ninth straight season.
The Lady Coyotes, who had yet to be scored upon in the postseason before Friday, began pressing after falling behind and their frustration boiled over late in the second half when they picked up two yellow cards.
After that, Salado remained firmly in command through the final 20 minutes.
“We battled all the way through and when we finally got to the end, it was kind of like a sigh of relief. We still have Saturday to get ready for, but it was just a nice, happy moment to finally get past this because we were predicted to lose and we came out on top, so it’s very exciting,” said Piatak, who was a sophomore in 2021 when the Lady Eagles lost to Corpus Christi Calallen in a state semifinal.
For the senior forward and her teammates to reach the state tournament again, Salado must get past a Stephenville squad that won both of the teams’ regular-season meetings (2-0 and 3-2). Stephenville took care of San Elizario 4-1 in Friday’s other semifinal.
“My sophomore year, it was kind of like a hit in the heart that we didn’t make it all the way. This year, I’ve kind of had a chip on my shoulder,” Piatak said. “Personally, I really want to go all the way and I know my team does, too.”
Salado withstood a physical first half in which possession remained about even as the teams traded close calls inside the final 5 minutes.
First for the Lady Coyotes, it was Brooklyn Amador’s corner kick — the only one for either team in the first half — from the left side that found space in the middle in the 35th minute, but Williams got there first to clear it.
Williams’ long boot led to a run from Hollywood, who navigated through the middle by speeding past the defense before finding Shelby Lange for a shot that sailed wide left.
Less than a minute later, Hollywood again got into open space and found Lexi Rice, whose shot along the right side was turned away by one of Herrera’s eight saves.
“(Wichita Falls) came out exactly how we expected them to. Luckily, we were able to talk through some things and have the girls prepared, and I think that helped,” Goos said. “But at the same time, the girls still have to step foot on the field and convert and do those things and they did that.”