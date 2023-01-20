Wildcats soccer

Temple’s Eric Ortiz (10) set the program career record for goals, scoring seven Friday night to push his total to 83.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

Temple senior Eric Ortiz continued his torrid scoring start to the season, netting seven goals Friday to not only help the Wildcats ease past Killeen Shoemaker, 9-0, but also perch himself atop the program’s pedestal.