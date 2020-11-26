Rogers head coach Charlie Roten knew the Eagles would have their difficulties during the early portion of this season.
“We knew we were playing a tough schedule and had inexperience in some spots,” he said. “If we played this schedule last year, we would have won most of those games, but we had a lot of guys in new positions.”
Even while winning just one of the first five games, Roten never doubted that this year’s group would solidify and that Rogers would once again be a force in the playoffs. The Eagles (7-5) proved him right and earned a matchup with Buffalo (11-1) in a Class 3A Division II Region IV semifinal at 7:30 p.m. today at Waco ISD Stadium.
“The inexperienced guys got better, and I knew that they would,” he said. “I knew we had a good team. I thought we would be here.”
While there has been improvement in many areas, Roten points specifically to junior quarterback Riley Dolgener, who has completed 59 of 124 passes for 786 yards and seven touchdowns.
“At any level of football, the quarterback play is important,” Roten said. “Riley improved tremendously from Game 1 until now. I’m not taking anything else away from any other guy, but he’s gotten a lot better.”
It’s that growth of the team as a whole that has the Eagles confident in today’s rematch, despite a 46-28 loss to fellow District 13-3A-II member Buffalo in Week 5 this season.
“I knew we were playing our best when we beat Lexington,” Roten said. “Then we went and did our job against Florence and Riesel. We are playing our best football right now and that is the goal. And we are not just playing our best. We are having our best practices, too. The kids are really getting after it.”
And as for preparation for the rematch, Roten said the Eagles thinking much about the teams’ first meeting.
“We haven’t talked about the previous meeting,” Roten said “Even if we had played them three weeks ago, I don’t think it would have much bearing on this game. It’s been two months and a lot has changed since then. We’ve studied the film from that game to see what they did to us offensively. But even then, they have changed a little bit so you can’t draw too much from that game.”
Salado
Facing top programs in the playoffs is nothing new for the Salado Eagles.
In 2017, they lost 14-0 in the state quarterfinals to a to West Orange-Stark team that advanced to the state title game. Last season, they were eliminated in the area round by a Pleasant Grove squad that went on to win the state championship.
Next up for Salado (11-1) is a Class 4A Division II Region III semifinal at 5:30 p.m. today at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium against the Carthage Bulldogs, who won three of the last four 4A Division I state titles — including last year — before moving into Division II.
“It just so happens they get dropped to Division II and get dropped in our region,” Salado coach Alan Haire said of Carthage. “Here’s the adversity you are facing, but it makes you better.”
Haire and the Eagles don’t believe they are yet again a stepping stone for a team vying for a state title and carry confidence into today’s battle.
“If you prepare properly each day through the week, you become confident,” he said. “You hope to put good practices together to get ready for your opponent.”
The Eagles’ confidence has grown through outdueling Waco Connally and China Spring to win the District 9-4A-II title and last week’s 28-23 area-round victory over a one-loss Bellville squad to advance to today’s game.
“Facing West Orange-Stark and Pleasant Grove strengthens you, and that gets you prepared to play at that level,” Haire said. “Coming home from that Pleasant Grove game, we had 30 juniors that were participating in that contest who got to see first-hand what it’s like to play that competition.”
Experience helps, but the Bulldogs also have plenty of experienced players who have won state titles, and Haire knows his team will need to play its best game of the year today.
“I don’t think you can necessarily stop them,” Haire said. “What you want to do is control the damage. We have to have some timely stops and force them to give the ball back on defense. On the flip side, we have to find ways to get first down and take care of the football. We have to play physical and fast and don’t worry about the name on the jersey.
“Our guys have handled adversity all year. We’ve been banged up, had guys in different positions and just had a great year getting through all the COVID-19 protocols all year. There was a lot to overcome, and I’ve been really satisfied to have a group that has the maturity to adjust to adversity. They roll with the punches and seem to fight hard no matter the scenario. It’s been fun watching them continue to adjust and execute the game plan.”
CTCS
The Central Texas Christian Lions are having a season to remember, winning last week’s first-round playoff game against Weatherford Christian, a new experience for the Lions.
“Traditionally, we hit our peak five or six games in,” CTCS coach Jeremy Calahan said. “The last few years, if an injury bug hit, we wouldn’t have been able to rebound. But the kids this year, we’ve gotten banged up, but other guys have stepped into their role to keep it going. They are committed.”
The next step for CTCS (7-1) comes at noon Saturday in Robinson against Waco Reicher Catholic (3-4), with a spot in the TAPPS Division IV state semifinals on the line.
A big part of the Lions’ success has been their balanced attack with running back Ryan Turley and quarterback Alec Gonzalez.
Turley averages more than 10 yards per carry and has 1,358 yards rushing.
“To be honest with you, it’s been a thing that’s been coming for years,” Calahan said of Turley’s production. “He’s worked hard and is a committed, great leader. He’s done everything we asked him. It’s just his time. I could have called that when he was a freshman just seeing him work so hard, and now we have a great offensive line in front of him.”
Gonzalez has completed 64 of 99 passes for 1,186 yards.
“To beat the perennial powerhouse, you have to (run and throw),” Calahan said. “Traditionally, you face teams that are one-dimensional but do it really well. For us, we have to be able to do both.”
In addition to its balanced attack on offense, the CTCS defense has been strong. The Lions shut out Weatherford Christian last week and allowed a total of 28 points over the past four games.
“Our defense is also doing great things, getting that shut out last week,” Calahan said. “It’s just all coming together. Our kids have made great strides this year.”
Holy Trinity Catholic
When James Shelton took over as athletic director and head football coach at Holy Trinity Catholic, his hope was to change the culture of the program.
The Celtics’ first playoff win in program history last week showed he is getting his wish.
“To be able to put that trophy in the case is literally everything for this program,” Shelton said. “When people think Holy Trinity, they think academics. And the academics are great here, with several state championships. So (last week’s win) in itself is starting to create a balance in what Holy Trinity is. It shows the kids we aren’t just an academic school.”
In that coveted victory, a 112-66 mercy-rule win over Galveston O’Connell, the Celtics (4-4) led 32-6 after the first quarter but couldn’t close it out until the fourth.
“Every time we thought we had them, they pulled something out of their hat,” Shelton said. “They never gave up, and it was fun.”
Next up for Holy Trinity is a matchup with Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills (6-0) at 2 p.m. today in Marble Falls.
“We are excited,” Shelton said. “Kerrville does a lot of the same things O’Connell does, but they also give a different look.”
Shelton doesn’t lend much weight to the fact the Celtics are considered underdogs today because win or lose, things are already different around campus.
“We are on cloud nine here,” he said. “And the kids are ready. A lot of kids are eager to get on with their Thanksgiving break, but these guys have been hitting the gym and watching film. They are underdogs, but they are used to it and they love it. They went from 1-9 last year to winning their first playoff game.”