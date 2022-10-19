Temple head coach Scott Stewart isn’t one to look ahead, mainly because getting someplace — the next day, the next game, wherever — first requires work.
“I know it’s cliché and you hear the same stuff all the time, but if your focus is being better tomorrow than you were today, and you do that enough times in a row, then maybe you put yourself in a position to have these conversations,” Stewart said Tuesday.
Well, the Wildcats (6-2, 4-0 District 12-6A) are in a better spot than they were a month ago after winning four in a row to counter a two-game skid. So consider Friday’s league clash at Leo Buckley Stadium with Harker Heights (6-1, 3-0) open for any amount of discussion. And the talk isn’t limited to the teams involved. There’s a buzz from beyond Central Texas, as well.
“It’s big because we put enough of those days in a row,” Stewart said.
It’s big for other reasons, too.
For instance, Temple, which essentially is playoff-bound for the 10th consecutive year, can clinch at least a share of a fourth straight district title with a win. The Knights, who’ve limited opponents to 17 points per game this season, would secure a playoff berth and gain the inside track to the outright championship with a win.
“Our kids know what’s at stake. You can’t overlook that. The winner will be undefeated in district play and will have the advantage of potentially winning the district championship. For us, it would secure a playoff berth,” Harker Heights head coach Jerry Edwards said. “So, our kids know, but we haven’t over-focused on it. We know what’s at stake and knew going into the season that this game would be a big one. So, we’ve talked about it and understand that we just want to be even-keel. We don’t want to get too up or too down.”
Then there is playoff seeding. Temple likely is headed to the 6A-Division I bracket for the first time since breaking into the state’s highest classification and the district’s smallest school Heights is bound for 6A-II. The only way for the Wildcats to drop into the Division II fray is if two from the group of Hewitt Midway, Bryan and Hutto make the playoffs.
“I think it’s the biggest game in Central Texas,” said Edwards, whose team was idle last week. “I think if you’re a football fan, or a Knight fan, or a Wildcat fan, you’re going to want to be there. I think it will be a great atmosphere for sure.”
Heading into this week’s slate, Temple has a ½-game lead over Heights for first with Midway (2-6, 2-2) and Pflugerville Weiss (4-4, 2-2) — the district’s second-smallest school — next, and Bryan (4-3, 1-2), Hutto (3-4, 0-3) and Copperas Cove (2-5, 0-3) round out the standings.
Prior to kickoff Friday, possible playoff challengers out of 11-6A were Duncanville, DeSoto, Mansfield and Waxahachie — the middle two likely the 6A-II representatives.
Scenarios should clear up after this week, and this anticipated matchup will go a long way toward that process.
“We worked for it,” said Temple senior defensive back Naeten Mitchell, whose four interceptions — including one last week as time expired in the Wildcats’ 31-27 victory over the Hippos — are tied for the most in 12-6A. “It’s going to be a really good game. It’s going to be a dogfight. We have two great teams going at it and it’s what everybody has been waiting for. It’s the game. It’s going to be four quarters of hard playing.”
Recent history provides evidence to back up that sentiment. The Wildcats have needed every bit of four quarters over the last two seasons to defeat the Knights.
Temple, which shared the 12-6A championship in 2019 before undefeated, outright crowns in 2020 and 2021, was down 20-0 on a Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium in 2020 before holding on for a 38-36 victory. Last year, the deficit was 21-0 with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter at Wildcat Stadium. The Wildcats outscored Heights 44-13 from there, and linebacker Taurean York’s 76-yard scoop and score with 1:30 left in the fourth iced the 44-34 triumph.
“These kids will fight. They will fight until someone tells them the game is over. They’ll fight until that can’t breathe anymore,” Stewart said.
Know the Knights
Harker Heights beat Killeen Ellison, Smithson Valley and Round Rock Cedar Park for a 3-0 start to the year before losing to Odessa Permian 28-27 in its non-district finale. Their 3-0 district mark is by way of victories over Weiss (21-14), Midway (24-13) and Hutto (42-24).
The Knights are equipped with size and experience in the trenches on both sides of the line of scrimmage, boasting 12-6A’s top defense against the rush and No. 1 rushing offense. The Knights allow 99.6 yards rushing per game while churning out 251.6.
Edwards said his defense, which has kept four opponents to less than 20 points, “wants to be a tough, physical defense and make people earn what they get.”
“When you talk about defense or offense, I think it always starts up front,” he said. “I think our four defensive linemen are probably some of the best in our district collectively as a unit and they really set the tone. Behind them, we have a bunch of guys that like to go tackle.”
Senior running back Re’Shaun Sanford, a Houston commit who had 2,330 yards and 27 TDs a year ago to earn the district’s MVP honor, has 1,329 yards and nine touchdowns on 180 carries this season. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound speedster had 205 yards and two TDs rushing against Temple in 2021.
“Sanford is a once-in-a-career talent. That kid is unbelievable, not only his physical set but he is durable,” Stewart said. “I can’t duplicate that speed (in practice). Some of that is going to be game-time adjustment. I could call Lache Seastrunk, I guess, or maybe, Jeff Carr, to come run some scout team running back. But I can’t show them that speed. They are going to have to figure out those angles on the run once the ball is kicked off.”
Senior Jaydon Chatman (6-4, 300), a Texas commit, anchors the Knights’ offensive line, and junior quarterback Dylan Plake, in his second season as the starter, is 58-of-113 for 845 yards passing, with seven TDs and seven interceptions. Receiver Tyler Johnson is Plake’s top target with 20 catches for 238 yards, and running back Aimeer Washington has 236 yards rushing and 101 receiving.
Linebacker Jeremy Jennings’ 81 tackles are a team high. Defensive lineman Christopher Robinson, whose chase-down tackle of Midway quarterback Junior Thornton four weeks ago is a clip that Stewart uses to illustrate the Knights’ prowess, has 16 tackles for loss, and Lamarian Hatcher 5½ sacks.
“They are well-coached. Jerry and his staff do a great job and they have some exceptional athletes doing it,” Stewart said. “I’ve said it for years, if you wait until the playoffs to start playing playoff football, you’re probably not going to be in the playoffs very long. This will be a great opportunity because there is no question (Heights) is a playoff-caliber football team.”
Temple news and notes
— York is up for Dave Campbell’s Mr. Texas Football player of the week after recording a season-high 17 tackles, two for loss, forcing a fumble on special teams and scoring three touchdowns (two rushing), including the game-winning score — a 2-yard reception from Reese Rumfield — with 42 seconds left versus Hutto. All of that on the same night the Baylor commit was named homecoming king.
“That was fun wasn’t it? That’s who he is and who he should be. He’s the consummate leader of this football team,” Stewart said of York, who has 92 tackles this season. “I’m sure there were a lot of kids that had great performances. I don’t know if there is one that means as much to his team. There might be, but, he does it all.”
— Defensive end Jaylon Jackson blocked two field goal attempts against Hutto, giving the senior three blocks this season.
— Rumfield is second in 12-6A with 1,650 yards and 15 touchdowns, running back Deshaun Brundage trails only Sanford in yards rushing with 803, and Harrison-Pilot is the league leader in catches (33) and yards receiving (683).
— Stewart said the Wildcats will be without three starters on defense Friday, including two in the secondary. Sophomore defensive back O’Ryan Peoples remains week to week after an injury three weeks ago against Weiss, and junior safety Damarion Willis is out with a collarbone injury suffered against the Hippos. Senior defensive end Kevin Stockton was injured on the last play of the game last week and isn’t available against the Knights.
Wide receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot likely will see more time at safety, Stewart said, adding that snaps may also increase for Jaylon Hall and Mitchell’s position will depend on matchups. The senior has played corner and safety this season. On the line, Adrian Scott might rotate in, Aiden Malsbary will see more time and a junior varsity call-up might be in order.
“It’s next man up,” Stewart said. “It’s high school football. This kind of stuff happens.”