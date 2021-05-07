WACO — In the circle and at the plate, Academy’s Molly VandenBout put on a show Friday night.
VandenBout pitched a one-hitter and went 4-for-4 as the Lady Bees downed the Clifton Lady Cubs 10-0 in five innings in a Class 3A area-round playoff game at Waco ISD Sports Complex.
“It was definitely nice,” VandenBout said. “A one-game series made me a little nervous, but I knew we’d be able to handle it.”
Academy (24-3) advanced to face West or Franklin in next week’s Region III quarterfinals.
VandenBout struck out seven Lady Cubs (21-8) and allowed just two base runners — a walk to Kasandra Gaona in the second inning and a two-out double to Bailey Ledbetter in the third. VandenBout also was the beneficiary of some good defensive plays, including a diving catch by center fielder Ellie Erwin to end the first after VandenBout got the initial two outs with a groundout and a strikeout.
VandenBout got the Lady Bees offense going, ripping the first pitch of the night from Gaona down the line in left field for a double. McKenna Weber followed with a bunt single that advanced VandenBout to third, and Caitlyn Beck put Academy up 3-0 with a home run to center field.
“Usually, we start out really slow and try to come back,” VandenBout said. “Once we got on the board in the first inning, I was pretty confident we were going to win.”
After the Lady Bees made it 4-0 in the third, VandenBout hit a no-doubt home run — which she even had to stop to admire — over the wall in left in the fourth.
“It was nice being in my zone,” she said while laughing. “I was really comfortable.”
Academy ended the game in the fifth, thanks in large part to three errors by the Lady Cubs, who had played solid defense prior to the inning.
Academy’s Christie McGuire began the inning by reaching on an error by shortstop Kary Fuentes, whose throw to first hit the dirt. Abbie Helser reached when right fielder Kambrie Kettler dropped a pop up, and Erwin walked to load the bases. Randee Johnson followed with a single to right that drove in all three runs when the ball went under Kettler’s legs, allowing Johnson to reach third. She scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-0.
Sunny Thies walked, VandenBout singled, and Beck walked to bring up McGuire, who ended it by drawing a walk that sent the Lady Bees into the next round.