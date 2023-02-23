BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor won the American Southwest Conference tournament on its home floor last year and is brimming with confidence while facing the same opportunity this weekend.
But as Crusaders coach Clif Carroll knows, too much of a good thing isn’t always, well, good.
“The way we approach basketball every day is the way we guard against over-confidence,” Carroll said. “Because we’re at a great school that’s very well-supported by our administration, our guys have the best of the best — best facilities, best locker room, best practice gear, everything. Entitlement can creep in. We talk about it every day to guard against it.
“We know we’re good. We had a great run last year, and we have really talented kids. So we talk about humility and vulnerability and how teams can beat us.”
No. 17 UMHB seeks to duplicate last year’s ASC title — and the deep run in the NCAA Division III Tournament that followed — when it hosts the league tourney at Mayborn Campus Center.
Today’s semifinal slate begins with No. 2 seed Texas-Dallas (20-5) against third-seeded East Texas Baptist (21-5) at 5 p.m., followed by the matchup between the top-seeded Crusaders (21-4) and No. 4 seed Hardin-Simmons (18-8).
UMHB has won 14 consecutive games and 18 of its last 19, but Carroll can point to a much earlier three-game stretch as a reason why his squad is well-prepared for the ASC event and upcoming NCAA tourney.
The Crusaders opened the season with three contests in California in the span of four days, falling to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps before defeating Redlands and then-No. 12 Pomona-Pitzer. It was a trip that got them battle-tested early and boosted their strength of schedule.
“The old adage is that you never really lose a game if you learn something from it. I don’t believe that. Let’s not lose games,” Carroll said. “But we do want to learn lessons from every game we play — win or lose — because it can help us in the future.
“We can look back at that first road trip. We got whipped by Claremont because we weren’t ready. Then we turn around and play in a physical, up-tempo game at Redlands. Then we had to dig deep and beat a really good team in Pomona. I set that trip up to mimic a tournament. We can take lessons from all of that. That’s the reason we play the schedule we play.”
On the topic of the schedule, UMHB closed the regular season with a hard-fought 95-90 win at Hardin-Simmons last Saturday and now — because the Crusaders and Texas-Dallas received first-round byes — faces the Cowboys for a second straight outing.
Hardin-Simmons is coming off a 101-96 first-round win over Concordia Texas on Tuesday, when Cowboys senior forward Steven Quinn poured in a career-high 39 points three days after scoring 32 against UMHB.
The Crusaders counter with a group led by All-American candidates Josiah Johnson (22 points per game) and Ty Prince (17.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game).
“Hardin-Simmons is rolling,” Carroll said. “They’re a very confident group, and I don’t know if there’s a better player in the country right now than Steven Quinn. He’s a fifth-year senior who’s playing out of his mind. It’ll be a great game.
“I feel like — and I’d better knock on wood — we’re a lot better defensive team than we were at this time last year. Defensively, we’ve really grown as a team. We’re tougher to score against.”
In last year’s eight-team ASC event, UMHB knocked off Concordia, Texas-Dallas and LeTourneau on its way to the title, kick-starting its NCAA tourney run that ended with an overtime loss to Elmhurst in the Elite Eight. To repeat as league champions, the Crusaders must defeat the Cowboys and beat the ETBU-UTD winner in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The ASC champion earns an automatic berth in the national tournament, but Carroll is confident his team would receive an at-large bid if it doesn’t hoist the trophy Saturday.
“I think we’re in good shape. Even if we lost Friday, I don’t think that would change,” he said. “We’re blessed that our administration allowed us to go on the road and get some regionally ranked wins and boost our strength of schedule.
“I feel like we would be in the fifth to 10th slots of the at-large bids and, depending on how many upsets there are at other conference tournaments, there’s going to be 15 to 17 at-large bids. I think we’re in good shape.”
NOTE: In today’s semifinals of the women’s ASC tournament in Abilene, third-seeded UMHB (19-7) takes on No. 2 seed East Texas Baptist (19-6) at 5 p.m., followed by No. 4 seed Texas-Dallas (17-9) against top-seeded Hardin-Simmons (23-2).