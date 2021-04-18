One team is in familiar territory. The other hasn’t been to this stage in about 22 years.
Either way, both are ready to hit the course.
The two-day Class 6A Region II boys golf tournament gets underway today at Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco, where the field vying for state berths includes perennial regional qualifier and reigning District 12-6A champion Belton and a Temple squad that finished runner-up in 12-6A with a group that includes three sophomores and two juniors.
Led by Dallas Hankamer — a senior who took individual medalist honors at the district tournament three weeks ago by two strokes over Temple’s Daniel Moon — the Tigers tee off between 9 and 10 a.m. on No. 1. Also playing for Belton are Walker Francis, Ryan Merrill, AJ So and Hutton Hoelscher. Christopher McMillon is representing the Tigers as an individual.
Moon, a junior and the Wildcats’ most experienced player who regularly participates in American Junior Golf Association and Texas Legends Junior Tour tournaments, anchors a Temple bunch that is coached by Allen Roark.
“Daniel is a special player and has been playing most of his life, but these other kids have only been playing a couple years,” said Roark, who made a few calls to locals who have been around Temple golf over the years and surmised that the Wildcats likely hadn’t sent a full team to a regional tournament since 1999. “They’ve exceeded expectations. They’ve really worked hard and I’m proud of them.”
Joining Moon, who won three of six high school tournaments he and Temple entered this season, off the 10th tee between 9:20 and 10 a.m. at 7,036-yard, par-72 Bear Ridge are John Roark, Benjamin Holle, Cole Gowan and Peyton Malina.
“We are playing a much tougher course than we did for district and there are some good teams in Region II,” Roark added. “We’re hoping we can improve upon what we did at district, taking into consideration the difficulty of the course.”
Hankamer won the Region II title as a sophomore in 2019 when he went on to tie for third at the state tournament after leading following a 3-under first roundat Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.
Last year’s golf season was cut short by the pandemic.
“Dallas is a stud,” Roark said.
Tee times for Tuesday’s final round will be posted following the conclusion of Day 1. The top three teams and top three individuals not on those teams advance to the 6A state tournament, which again will be held at Legacy Hills on May 17-18.
6A Region II girls
Right after the dust settles on the 6A Region II boys tournament, the girls take their turn around Bear Ridge on Wednesday and Thursday.
Temple will have Jalyah Collins in the field after she qualified with a sixth-place finish in the 12-6A tournament. Collins will begin her round at 9 a.m. from the 10th tee.
District champion Belton has Kennedy Tidwell, Charley Ross, Riley Avery, Grace Pohl and Jennie Bonnett scheduled to tee off between 8 and 8:40 a.m. from the 10th.
The girls 6A state tournament is May 10-11 also at Legacy Hills.
4A Region III
District 19-4A boys champ Lake Belton, which features district individual winner Chandler Cooke, Chase Slone, Colby Connor, James Bond and Hayden Nix, begins the 4A Region III tournament today at Raven Nest Golf Course in Huntsville.
On Wednesday, the Lady Broncos — the district runners-up paced by 19-4A titlist Tiffany Lange — start their regional tournament in Huntsville. Also teeing off for the Lady Broncos are Shelby Pusey, Kinsley Lavery, Clare Harvey and Shelby Chaney.
The girls 4A state tournament is slated for May 10-11 at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle. The boys tournament is May 17-18 at the same location.