By JOSHUA WEAVER
Telegram Assistant Sports Editor
Temple had one shot on target into the 50th minute Friday night. Then Eric Ortiz changed that.
Ortiz, the Wildcats’ all-time leading goal scorer, played that part to the ‘T’ and tallied four times during a 16-minute span of the second half, propelling Temple to an all-important 4-2 District 12-6A home victory over skilled and speedy Harker Heights.
With three points separating the fourth-place Wildcats (14-8-1, 5-5-1) and fifth-place Knights (7-12-1, 3-6-1) entering the contest, a playoff-like atmosphere on Temple’s senior night surrounded the host’s campus soccer complex that was still damp from the previous night’s storm.
Carlos Gonzalez’s goal in the 32nd minute put Heights ahead 1-0 into halftime. Ortiz — now at 104 goals for his career — and the Wildcats went off from there, and Temple inched closer to clinching its playoff spot that could range from the second to fourth seed.
“I think we took a big step in helping us secure our destiny and one of the four spots,” Temple head coach Matt Corley said. “I know that everybody else is going to beat everybody else. There’s nothing we can do about that. But, I’m just proud of the kids for the fight they showed in the second half tonight.”
Ortiz’s first was set up by Leo Trujillo Cabrera and leveled the score at 1-all in the 50th minute. Not long after Temple celebrated that marker, Ortiz had space up the left side, dribbled into the penalty box and buried his second for a 2-1 lead in the 53rd.
Four minutes later, Ortiz secured his hat trick for 3-1, controlling a pass from Mateo Lopez and finishing past Sean Smith, who spelled Heights’ starting keeper Jared Vargas after his injury.
The Knights responded in the 60th minute when Jayden Martinez picked low and right past Temple’s Jonathan Lopez Sotelo to get Heights within 3-2.
Insurance was provided 6 minutes later by way of Ortiz’s fourth of the night and 44th of the year.
“Irreplaceable,” Corley said. “You can’t put a value on a kid like him, or any of these Temple Wildcats. But, I’m proud of him for stepping up in the face of adversity, staying calm and putting those goals away.”
Lopez Sotelo posted 10 saves, and Cabrera, Lopez (two) and Jonathan De La Garza were credited with the assists for Temple, which is idle Tuesday before closing the regular season on the road at Copperas Cove.
The Knights, embracing the necessity for a full three points to keep their postseason aspirations afloat, presented the more dangerous scenarios in the lead up to their first-half marker.
They out-shot the Wildcats 6-1, using Mekhi Carwise as the feeder for runs up both wings and down the middle by Gonzalez, Miguel Rocha and Frank Hooker.
Heights persistence paid off 8 minutes before halftime when Carwise gained possession near midfield after a turnover, slid a pass to his left and onto the path of Gonzalez, whose shot floated top shelf just over the fingertips of Sotelo.
Temple had the edge in corner kicks during the opening 40 minutes but didn’t convert any of its three. The Wildcats’ best chance at goal was thwarted in the seventh minute by Vargas, who dived to his left to snare a shot from Alejandro Soto Quinones 10 yards from the net.
“I told their coach here after the game that we didn’t have an answer for them in the first half. They were just playing with a different kind of intensity and just putting us in really difficult situations,” Corley said. “I think we were fortunate to only have it be 1-0 at halftime.
“But, we bent there that one time and didn’t break the rest of the time. For that, I’m really proud of the kids tonight.”