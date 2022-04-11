KILLEEN — Jalen Robinson did something no Temple male athlete had accomplished in at least a quarter-century, and Belton’s Ayanna Jones jumped father than she ever had — twice.
All in all, both schools had a productive opening day of the District 12-6A track and field meet at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Robinson won the boys pole vault competition — the Wildcats’ first district gold medal in the event in more than 25 years — and was one of seven Temple athletes Monday to qualify for the District 11/12-6A area meet.
He’ll be joined at the area meet by teammate Jeremiah Mungia (discus, fourth), Tem-Cats team members Ali Mack (long jump and high jump, second), D’Ondrea Holly (high jump, third), Addison King (pole vault, first), Allison Vaden (pole vault, second), Chloe Prentiss (pole vault, third) and whoever advances out of Wednesday evening’s running finals.
“I kind of surprised myself. I’m not going to lie,” Robinson said. “I got injured during football season, and I wanted to make up for it. I needed to have a good moment my senior year, so I decided to focus on pole vault a lot. It paid off.”
Jones began her day by winning the girls triple jump with a program-record leap of 40 feet, 11 inches and carried that momentum into the long jump, setting another program mark of 21-1½ for her second gold medal in the span of just a few hours.
“I woke up today and felt like I had to go get it,” she said. “I felt like I had to go have my best jumps.”
Jones’ district marks will make her one of the favorites to advance from the area meet April 21 at Hewitt Midway, and she believes she’ll have no problem handling the pressure.
“That just means I have to keep the standard up and keep on raising the bar. I do believe I can still go farther,” she said.
Jones will be joined at the area meet by teammates Olivia Brillhart (3,200 meters, second) and Jane Gauntt (pole vault, fourth) and Tigers team members Jackson Engelke (discus, second; shot put, third), Bryce Roberts (pole vault, second), Richard Willess (pole vault, fourth), Trent West (high jump, fourth), Zach Dennison (3,200, second), Clayton Oaks (3,200, third) and Brian Ybanez (3,200, fourth).
Official results of Monday’s events were not available.