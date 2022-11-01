BELTON — Rather than taking on the attitude of a team hanging on to its season for dear life, the Gatesville Lady Hornets just took over.
Instead of caving after dropping two of the first three sets, Gatesville came back to outlast Georgetown Gateway 22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17, 15-10 in a Class 4A bi-district match Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.
Gatesville (22-18), the No. 3 seed from District 23-4A, advanced to face Caldwell in the area round Friday at Academy. Gateway finished the season 21-9.
“I think the girls in the fourth set just decided it was all or nothing,” Gatesville coach Janey Weber said. “We want to be the type of team that outworks everybody, and that’s what we did.”
It was an especially sweet moment for Weber and the Lady Hornets, who enjoyed their first playoff victory in three years. It was their first under Weber since she took over for her father, Rickey Phillips, now the Gatesville athletic director.
The fourth set began much like the tense previous three, with little room for error. A kill from junior Barrett Boyd tied it at 8-all, and the Lady Hornets began to pull away. They scored eight of next 10 points for a 16-10 lead, capped by a Boyd ace. They continued that pace down the stretch, getting aces from Boyd, Emma Pollard and Kaleigh Haywood before Boyd finally sealed the set with a kill to force the decisive fifth game.
“We just had to put out more energy,” said Pollard, a freshman. “I think we were just stressed out and nervous, but we found a way.”
Gatesville carried the momentum into the fifth set with a pair of early kills from Haywood to set the pace. After going up 5-4 following a Gators miscue, the Lady Hornets never relinquished the lead. A Pollard block gave Gatesville a 12-9 advantage, and the Lady Hornets scored three of the last four points, including Khloe Matthews’ pounding of a Gators overpass. An attack by Gateway’s Adelyn Watkins sailed long to secure Gatesville’s win.
“This feels very good,” Lady Hornets senior setter Lola Barron said. “This could have been my last game, but we just kept pushing through. We started getting our serves in and that’s when we were able to get in a rhythm.”
The opening set was tied at 21 before Gateway ran off four of the last five points. Similarly in the second, Gatesville clung to a 21-20 lead and got three kills from Haywood to close it out.
Haywood, a senior, missed most of the season with a knee injury but appeared back on her game with a strong night of attacking.
“Everything started to go our way and we could see defeat on their faces,” Haywood said.
Gateway broke a 21-all tie in the third by scoring the final four points to take a 2-1 match advantage, but the last two sets belonged to the Lady Hornets.
“We got more blocks and got our serves in play,” Weber said of the final two sets. “That allowed our hitters to get on a streak.”