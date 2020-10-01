BELTON — The similarities and differences between Edrick Holcombe and Trent West are many and wide ranging. For as much as the two Belton defensive standouts share in common, they also are vastly different when it comes to certain topics.
One thing they equally hold in high regard is a passion for contact on the football field, a trait that was evident from the opening whistle during the Tigers’ season-opening loss against Georgetown last week.
Holcombe raced downfield on the opening kickoff and tackled the Georgetown returner with a ferocity that forced a fumble and the opposing player’s helmet to jolt off and roll 15 yards into the end zone.
Not to be outdone, West led the Tigers with seven tackles and had an interception as the pair contributed two of Belton’s four takeaways to start the duo’s second varsity season.
“I love contact and I really like hitting,” said Holcombe, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound linebacker. “When it’s my pads connecting against someone else’s pads, I feel like I’m always on top.”
West, who was on the field for Holcombe’s highlight-reel-worthy special teams tackle, said that’s a moment he’ll likely never forget.
“We were all yelling and just really hyped up after that. I haven’t seen anything like that before,” the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior defensive back said. “That was just something else.”
The two are tasked this season with helping Belton’s defense improve from a year ago when the Tigers went 3-7 and allowed 40 or more points seven times. First-year Belton head coach Brett Sniffin believes West has the ability to be the Tigers’ top defensive back, while Holcombe’s athleticism makes him valuable at multiple spots.
“Trent is a good athlete and has really good ball-skills. He’s also got good instincts in the secondary, so I’m glad we have him for this year and next year,” said Sniffin, whose team plays at 7:30 tonight at Round Rock. “Ed is a guy where we can play him in a number of different positions. He’s athletic and likes to make explosive tackles. They’re both intelligent guys, and guys we can rely on moving forward.”
Along with providing physical play, Holcombe and West spend their time away from Tiger Field similarly. The duo enjoys being outdoors and finding the nearest river or creek in which to fish.
Add that to their shared joy of joking around and making people laugh, and that’s about where the similarities end between the two.
“We’re alike in a lot of ways, but I think we’re also pretty different, too,” said West, who typically wears a cowboy hat, jeans and boots, and is ridiculed endlessly for it by Holcombe, who usually sports athletic shorts and a Belton football shirt. “I just like wearing cowboy stuff and listening to country music. I like fishing and being outside. That’s just me.”
The joking is always in good fun, and West often gets his revenge by laughing at the “crazy way Ed says things.”
“We have a good bond and it’s only gotten stronger since we’ve played football,” West said. “I know he has my back through whatever and I’m always going to back him up.”
The two also vary when it comes to the classroom and plans for college. Holcombe has enjoyed taking all his classes online from the comfort of his home, saying it provides him flexibility in his schedule between his job and football practices.
West, who has had his classes split between in-person and online, said he also enjoys some aspects to online classes but misses seeing his friends every day and the normal routine of being at Belton High.
“I’m pretty busy with work and football, so I can get done with my classes quicker and then start focusing on other things I need to do,” Holcombe said. “Plus, I’m not really a people person. I like certain people and I like kidding around but overall, I’d rather spend time at home with my dogs.”
Holcombe’s love for his dogs is almost as great as his commitment to football. He and his family have six pit bulls: Gotti, Diamond, Veronica, Cujo, Spade and Scrappy. He said Cujo is probably his favorite — just don’t tell the other dogs.
“I love animals. I grew up on a farm, so I’ve been around a lot of different animals,” Holcombe said. “We used to break horses and I would help. One time, I got bucked off a horse because we thought it was ready to be ridden. It wasn’t.”
Holcombe’s desire to spend time with animals is a road he hopes will lead to a veterinarian degree and career. West hasn’t made any definite plans for the future as of now but knows what he wants to do in college.
“I’d love to play college ball,” West said. “I grew up with football and it’s something that I couldn’t imagine not having. If I could play football in college, I’d go anywhere.”
And while they don’t see eye-to-eye on everything, Holcombe and West understand what is needed to solidify Belton’s defense moving forward — especially after the Tigers gave up 29 points in the second half of last week’s 36-27 loss. That’s something on which the two have no problem agreeing.
“Last year, we would start games well and finish poorly, so that’s been implanted in our minds. The coaches have come in here and showed us how to change it. Now we just have to take it to heart,” West said. “We can’t play like we played last week again. We have to change that mindset and I think we will.”