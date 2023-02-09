UMHB vs. UTD

Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Lauren Baker (right) drives past UT Dallas’ Jordan Maxwell during Thursday’s ASC game at Mayborn Campus Center.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — With the goal of solidifying positioning for their league tournaments, Mary Hardin-Baylor teams went 2-for-2 on that mission Thursday night at Mayborn Campus Center, where UMHB never trailed en route to a 50-43 victory over Texas-Dallas in the women’s game before the 22nd-ranked Crusaders rallied to beat the Comets 83-77 in overtime of a matchup between the American Southwest Conference’s top two men’s squads.

