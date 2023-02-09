BELTON — With the goal of solidifying positioning for their league tournaments, Mary Hardin-Baylor teams went 2-for-2 on that mission Thursday night at Mayborn Campus Center, where UMHB never trailed en route to a 50-43 victory over Texas-Dallas in the women’s game before the 22nd-ranked Crusaders rallied to beat the Comets 83-77 in overtime of a matchup between the American Southwest Conference’s top two men’s squads.
MEN
UMHB shot only 28.6 percent (8-of-28) from the field, and UTD made six 3-pointers during a first half in which the Crusaders had the lead for just 17 seconds. The Comets took a 34-26 lead into intermission and were up by as many as 15 in the second half, before UMHB slowly whittled its deficit and forced overtime on two Josiah Johnson free throws that tied it at 66-all with 40 seconds left in regulation.
After UTD went up by three about a minute into the extra session, it was almost all Crusaders from there. They went out front with a 10-0 run — started with a layup by Johnson and capped by two foul shots from Luke Feely for a 78-71 advantage with 1:15 left — and sealed it from the free throw line.
The win pulled UMHB (18-4, 13-2) into a first-place tie with UTD (18-4, 13-2) in the conference standings and gave the Crusaders the season sweep of the Comets, meaning — if those positions remain unchanged over the final three games of the regular season — both teams would receive first-round byes in the ASC tournament, which would be hosted by UMHB.
Johnson finished with a game-high 21 points for the Crusaders, who got 16 from Ty Prince, 14 from Nathan Stolz and 11 from Feely.
Kyle Poerschke had 19 points to lead four Comets in double figures.
WOMEN
Breaking from its mold, UMHB scrapped its usual man-to-man defense in favor of a zone that stymied UTD throughout the initial 20 minutes as the Lady Crusaders (16-6, 11-4) built a cushion that carried them the rest of the way.
“We knew that UTD wants to drive a lot, so that’s why we wanted to pack it in with the zone. We wanted to stop the penetration because that’s what their offense is dictated by,” said UMHB interim head coach Kendra Foreman, whose team is 3-2 since she took the reins following Mark Morefield’s departure. “I was proud of how we played.”
The Comets (13-9, 9-6) shot only 18.8 percent (6-of-32) from the field in the opening half and had a scoreless stretch that lasted almost 9 minutes. After Diane Hurst’s midrange jumper tied it at 8-all with 2:49 left in the first quarter, UTD didn’t score again until Cierra Tigg’s basket cut the Comets’ deficit to 19-10 with 4:04 left in the second.
In between, the Lady Crusaders used two buckets from McCall Hampton, a pair of Arieona Rosborough free throws and Ashley Faux’s 3-pointer to forge an 11-point advantage, and UMHB took a 25-15 lead into halftime.
“We’re very comfortable in the zone. We practice it every day, and we practiced it even more this week getting prepared for UTD,” Lady Crusaders junior guard Lauren Baker said.
UMHB’s lead grew to as many as 14 points after Baker made the first two buckets coming out of halftime, but UTD heated up from there.
Lauren Fulenwider and Jordan Maxwell buried 3-pointers a minute apart to bring the Lady Crusaders out of their zone, and the Comets went to work against the man-to-man defense to get as close as 37-34 with 1:07 left in the third before UMHB hopped back into the zone.
A Baker jumper and a 3 from Faux stretched the gap to eight points early in the fourth, and UTD didn’t get closer than four over the final 9 minutes.
Tigg had 10 points to lead the Comets, who owned a 46-37 advantage on the boards but finished just 17-of-63 (27 percent) from the floor.
Baker scored 11 points and Rosborough and Hampton added seven each for UMHB, which is tied for second place in the ASC standings, with only a home game Saturday against Ozarks and next week’s road contests against McMurry and Hardin-Simmons remaining on the regular-season schedule. The top two in the final standings get first-round byes in the six-team ASC tournament.
“We tell them all the time that we control our own destiny,” Foreman said. “Where we finish depends on how we play. If go and win out, we’ll be in a good spot.”
According to Baker, the Lady Crusaders are getting their coach’s message loud and clear.
“We talk about it every day,” she said. “The ultimate goal is to get that bye in the conference tournament then win it all.”