BELTON – As the seventh-ranked team in the country and the overwhelming favorite to win the American Southwest Conference tournament on its home floor, Mary Hardin-Baylor shouldered the weighty expectations and weathered a frantic Concordia Texas rally to advance with an 87-82 quarterfinal victory Thursday night at Mayborn Campus Center.
Up next for the Crusaders (23-2) is a clash with Texas-Dallas (16-8) – a 71-68 quarterfinal winner over East Texas Baptist – in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. today.
The semifinal matchup seemed to be a foregone conclusion with UMHB leading 71-52 with 11½ minutes left, before Concordia (9-15) surged. The Crusaders started spitting out turnovers, and the Tornados started raining 3-pointers to tie it at 76 with 3:46 to go.
UMHB scored nine of the next 11 points, six of them from junior guard Kyle Wright, to go up 85-78 with 1:29 remaining. The Tornados cut it to 85-82 with 44 seconds left, and UMHB’s Gibson Hearne sealed it with the final two points from the foul line with 10 seconds to go.
“We’re still a maturing team. We have guys who haven’t been in these spots before,” UMHB coach Clif Carroll said. “I have to do a better job of coaching them through some of these tough spots, but I was proud of the way they fought through it. Just win. That’s all that matters.”
UMHB got off to a hot start, hitting four of its first six shots – including two 3-pointers by Kyle Wright and another by Carson Hammond – to build a quick 11-2 lead.
Concordia started heating up and used six 3s – three from DJ Pigford and one each by Alexander Estrada, Sean Phillips and Zaid Harris – to pull even at 30-all with 4:54 left in the first half.
With the teams deadlocked at 32, UMHB scored 15 of the next 21 points over the final 4½ minutes. Ty Prince beat the shot-clock buzzer with a 3, Josiah Johnson got loose inside for a bucket and Wright’s interception of the ensuing inbounds pass set up Hammond for a 3 to fuel the run that was capped by Nathan Stolz’s three-point play with 44 seconds to go for the Crusaders’ 47-38 halftime advantage.
Stolz scored six points in a 2-minute span early in the second half, and two Ty Prince free throws gave UMHB its 19-point edge before Concordia rallied.
Luis Gonzalez had 16 points to pace the Tornados, who were 15-of-30 from beyond the arc but never led. Phillips finished with 15, Pigford 13 and Donovan Stafford 11 for Concordia.
Prince scored a game-high 22 points for UMHB, and Wright had 17. Stolz, a sophomore forward, came off the bench to finish with 19 points and eight rebounds.
“I was just playing loose. We’re a resilient group. We’re prepared for this and we practice for situations like this every day in practice,” Stolz said. “We’re going to get everyone’s best shot. The seniors on the other team, they want to win because it’s their last time to get on the floor and try to get a win.”
Stolz’s production offset a rough outing by Johnson, who came in averaging 25 points per game but was limited to just six.
“That’s what we’ve done all year long. We’re a very balanced team with a lot of talented kids,” Carroll said. “I was a little disappointed in Josiah because he got frustrated and gave up on some defensive assignments and had some bad turnovers. He has to reset his mindset.”