ROCKDALE — If the Lake Belton Lady Broncos are intimidated by the big stage, they sure have one heck of a poker face.
For a team comprised of only sophomores and freshmen with little to no varsity experience entering the season, Lake Belton has handled the pressure of the playoffs and is one of 16 teams remaining in the Class 4A girls soccer playoffs.
Not bad for a team in its first season.
After handing Giddings its first loss of the year Tuesday in the second round, Lake Belton downed Bellville 5-1 on Thursday in a Region III quarterfinal at Tiger Stadium. Ella Wheeless had a hat trick, and Samantha Grimaldo and Lilia Rivera added goals to lead the Lady Broncos.
“I don’t know if we’re just young and naïve, but we just don’t look or seem nervous to be here,” said Lake Belton coach Jamie Brown, whose team will play Bay City (24-0) in the regional semifinals next week. “They’re excited and they just keep coming out every day, hungrier and hungrier. They’re playing like they have nothing to lose.”
Lake Belton (28-4) extended its winning streak to 15 matches while handing the Brahmanettes (19-3) their first defeat since Jan. 16, ending their winning streak at 17. Lake Belton — which defeated China Spring 3-0 in the bi-district round — jumped out to a 2-0 lead and scored three unanswered goals in the second half to take full control against the Brahmanettes, who hadn’t yielded a goal in their previous 10 matches.
“We moved the ball well and we just came out strong,” said Wheeless, a freshman who has 43 goals for the season. “We feel great right now. We’re the first Bronco team to make it this far. We’re just trying to win state. That’s everyone’s goal.”
Lake Belton consistently found ways to get behind Bellville’s back line, forcing Brahmanettes defenders to play catch up for much of the night. The Lady Broncos finished with 11 shots on goal compared to four for Bellville, which was bidding for its second fourth-round appearance in four years.
“They’re very scrappy. They have a good touch on the ball and they could finish. (Wheeless) is a great player,” Bellville coach Catherine Landua said. “That first goal we gave up in the second half, that really changed things for us.”
Lake Belton keeper Landyn Johnson finished with three saves. Bellville keeper Kyla King tallied six.
It took Lake Belton just 7 minutes to open the scoring as Abrie Orozco dribbled down the field and found a sprinting Wheeless in the middle of the pitch. Orozco’s crossing pass was on target, and Wheeless scored her first goal from close range.
Wheeless made it 2-0 in the 26th minute after her run out with the ball resulted in a rolling kick that got past King. Bellville answered with a goal by Mackenzie Lewis just 2 minutes later to make it 2-1 going into halftime.
The Lady Broncos wasted no time bumping their lead back to two as Grimaldo’s strike hit off King and bounced in during the opening minute of the second half to make it 3-1. Wheeless capped her offensive showcase in the 55th minute when she corralled the rebound off of an errant Lake Belton shot and found the back of the net despite being taken down by a pair of Bellville defenders.
Rivera’s goal with 3 minutes left in the match all but set off the celebration for Lake Belton, whose season is still alive and well — no April fool’s joke here.
“The bar is set pretty high for this program,” Brown said. “Let’s go all the way this year.”