Josiah Harrison did not play a varsity football game in his first three years at Temple. As a junior last season, he played strong safety for the Wildcats’ top junior varsity team.
Two major things happened between the end of Harrison’s junior season and the beginning of his senior fall camp. First, he made a full-bore commitment to weight training and skill improvement. Second, he moved from defense to offense, specifically to running back.
In Temple’s season-opening game at McKinney Boyd last Friday night, Harrison had to wait until the Wildcats’ sixth offensive series for his first opportunity to touch the ball. And when that opportunity finally knocked, he answered the proverbial door about as fast as he possibly could.
Demonstrating an impressive blend of strength and speed, the 5-foot-8, 150-pound Harrison exploded straight through the middle on his second carry and sprinted for a 51-yard touchdown run 4 minutes into the second quarter. That gave Temple its first lead at 21-20, and the Wildcats went on to prevail 57-34 and earn the 800th victory in program history.
Harrison rushed for a 13-yard touchdown up the middle less than 3 minutes later and cut back for an 8-yard TD burst midway through the fourth quarter, finishing with a team-leading 84 yards and three scores on eight carries.
After having patiently waited for his varsity debut, Harrison was determined to make a positive impact in immediate fashion.
“Taking it to the house, it was amazing. I was surprised myself,” said Harrison, whose Wildcats travel to Willis (1-0) to battle the Wildkats at 7:30 tonight at Berton A. Yates Stadium. “But I always knew that anything you do, do it with full effort every drive, even if you make a mistake. You’ve got to always (give respect) to the O-linemen. A lot of thanks go to them.”
Perhaps it was fitting that Harrison spoke those words in Temple’s weight room, because that’s where he’s developed the uncanny strength that helped make his successful debut possible. Able to lift 500 pounds in both the squat and deadlift and bench-press 275, Harrison might be the strongest Wildcats player pound for pound.
Temple head coach Scott Stewart said he’d already seen enough from Harrison during offseason workouts and preseason camp to not be surprised by the backup running back’s stellar first-game performance.
“No, not at all. JoJo runs hard. He’s going to hit the hole,” Stewart said. “He’s one of those backs that maybe you wish he had a little better vision, but if it’s downhill, he’s downhill. If he pops it, he can run it all the way. He’s a very hard runner and a very tough kid.”
After Boyd’s defense limited junior starting running back Adrian Scott to 6 yards on his first four carries, Temple offensive coordinator Robby Case decided to insert Harrison 3 minutes into the second quarter while also moving several linemen around. Case was excited Harrison took full advantage of his shot to run the ball right away, especially on the 51-yard touchdown gallop up the gut.
“JoJo saw an opportunity. All week in practice we talked about running gap scheme and hitting it downhill, and he did a great job of hitting it downhill,” Case said. “The O-line did a great job of opening a small hole, and JoJo didn’t weave or dance. He just went.”
Senior backup running back Jervonnie Williams suffered a broken collarbone in the Killeen scrimmage two weeks ago and likely will miss several more games, so Harrison figures to continue to get more carries after his impressive debut.
“JoJo really was our No. 2 running back going into fall camp. He had a great spring and summer and earned that backup spot behind Adrian,” Case said. “This week he may become our No. 1.”
Added Harrison: “It’s reality, so you have to take it and run.”
Harrison said his first touchdown run against Boyd was like something from a dream considering how well Temple executed the play.
“Yes, every little detail. It’s designed to read off the center’s butt and go from there — and try to keep it vertical as much as you can and go to the house,” he said.
As for the game atmosphere itself on a sizzling night at McKinney ISD Stadium, Harrison said it was an even bigger adjustment than he thought compared to a game on the JV level.
“It was definitely different — a lot of noise around and people cheering you on,” he said. “I really love that aspect of the game.”
Harrison also loves the weight room and has the chiseled physique to prove it.
“I’ve just always loved the fit type of body look. At first, I wasn’t going for strength, but then as soon as I started getting stronger and those numbers started increasing, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to stick with it. I love this,’” said Harrison, whose goal for his senior powerlifting season is to qualify for the state meet in the 148-pound weight class. “I love the gym and working out. I’m there or my friends and I are at the field putting in work. The grind never stops.”
Added Case: “JoJo’s a physical specimen. He doesn’t have an ounce of fat on him. He looks like a professional boxer. He can do standing backflips over and over again. He’s a freak of an athlete.”
So, how did Harrison discover that he can perform a backflip?
“When I was in sixth grade, my friends were like, ‘You should learn to do a backflip.’ I was like, ‘No, I’m scared to do a backflip,’” he recalled. “I started off on a chair and went from there. Then I was like, ‘Move the chair out of the way.’ I hit it and we got excited and wouldn’t stop.”
Told that Case said Harrison resembles a boxer, the running back smiled.
“I haven’t boxed, but my mom wants me to get in boxing. I would definitely love to get into it,” Harrison said. “I definitely want to play college football. I’m not going to say (what I’ll do) if that route doesn’t work, because I’m going to try my hardest and do everything I’ve got to do.”
Harrison’s passion for football dates to when he was in third grade and his aunt brought him to watch Temple’s home games at Wildcat Stadium.
“I don’t remember the (players’) names. I was just up here having fun in the crowd,” said Harrison, who was born in Colorado but moved to Temple as a small child. “It definitely triggered me, like, ‘I can’t wait to get to high school and show them what I got.’ And here I am, trying my best to put on a show. I’ve just got a love for the game.”
Harrison said he played on defense through his youth and middle school football careers, usually at safety. After playing for Temple’s freshman team in 2020 and then the JV squad as a sophomore, Harrison admitted that “there was a little love lost for (football)” and his work ethic tapered off.
Because Harrison didn’t put in the necessary time and effort during the offseason, he had to spend his junior season on JV after being encouraged by coaches and players to keep playing.
“The people I hang around lifted me back up and said, ‘You have to get back on the team. You have to do this.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, man, what am I doing?’” Harrison said. “It’s been way better (since then). I’ve just been improving from there.”
Stewart said Harrison earned respect last year by accepting his JV role and making the most of it.
“JoJo’s a great kid. When he came in last year it was, ‘Here’s where you’re going to be and this is why.’ He said, ‘Yes sir,’” Stewart said. “That’s not a punishment deal. That’s an earn-your-spot deal. It was also, ‘Hey, we’ve got four running backs on varsity, and you’re probably as talented as they are but they’ve done more than you have.’ That’s the way I am with everyone. Trust is earned.”
Harrison said Temple running backs coach Bryant King and defensive assistant coach Chris Pilot provided sound guidance and motivation for him, thereby giving him the confidence to tell the coaching staff he wanted to move to running back as a senior for his first and only varsity campaign.
“Definitely over the summer I showed them what I’ve got, and we took it from there,” Harrison said. “I’ve had to work at keeping my feet under me, being patient and letting the play (develop). It’s a major shift in how I play the game. I love the position I play and I’ve definitely got a brighter idea of where I’m going to stand on the field now.”
When not at school or working out, Harrison works at a Temple tire shop. As a newcomer to the running back position, he has plenty of tread remaining on his tires and a prime opportunity to help the Wildcats rack up many more wins.
With a running style that seems equal parts violent and athletic, Harrison summed up his on-field approach this way: “You shouldn’t be able to lift that much weight and get tackled by just one person.”