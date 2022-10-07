Rogers 38
Clifton 7
ROGERS — Cooper Sisneroz ran for three touchdowns as the Rogers Eagles (4-2) dominated the Clifton Cubs (1-5) in a District 13-3A-II opener.
Sisneroz scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and a 32-yarder for the Eagles. Kole Stephens added a 40-yard scoring jaunt for Rogers in the third quarter. Bryan Thuy closed out the scoring for the host team with a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Rogers rolled to a 38-0 lead before Clifton averted a shutout with a fourth-quarter score by Riley Finney.
The Eagles dominated in total yards, 372-138.
ROGERS 38, CLIFTON 7
Clifton 0 0 0 7 — 7
Rogers 7 10 15 6 — 38
Rog — Cooper Sisneroz 32 run (Baldemar Arzola kick)
Rog — Sisneroz 1 run (Arzola kick)
Rog — Arzola 35 field goal
Rog — Sisneroz 1 run (2-point conversion)
Rog — Kole Stephens 40 run (Arzola kick)
Rog — Bryan Thuy 1 run (kick failed)
Cli — Riley Finney 16 run (kick good)
TEAM STATISTICS
Cli Rog
First downs 8 18
Rushes-yards 32-89 49-310
Passing yards 49 62
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-16-0 2-3-0
Punts-average 4-35 1-40
Fumbles lost 1 1
Penalties-yards 7-24 6-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Clifton: Finney 12-52, Parker Tunnell 6-12, Jadyn Simmons 2-11, Larrett Thomas 2-2, Tristan Hammond 3-(-22); Rogers: Garrett Wolfe 10-57, Sisneroz 11-55, Karsen Gomez 4-49, Thuy 11-41, Stephens 2-39, Bryce Watson 3-38, Abraham Hernandez 5-33, Zach Davis 2-3, Austin Hood 1-(-5).
PASSING — Clifton: Finney 2-11-0-7, Hammond 2-5-0-42; Rogers: Sisneroz 2-3-0-62.
RECEIVING — Clifton: Andres Devora 1-31, Simmons 3-18; Rogers: Davis 1-38, Gomez 1-24.
CTCS 35
John Paul II 3
Reagan Ragsdale ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Central Texas Christian Lions (6-1) to a victory over the Plano John Paul II Cardinals (0-6) in a non-district game.
Ragsdale scored on runs of 24, 1 and 9 yards for the Lions, who totaled 248 yards rushing.
Luke Chiles had a 34-yard TD run and Loyal Morris returned a fumble 57 yards for a score for CTCS, which forced four turnovers.
CENTRL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 35,
PLANO JOHN PAUL II 3
John Paul 0 0 0 3 — 3
CTCS 14 21 0 0 — 35
CTCS — Reagan Ragsdale 24 run (Luke Chiles kick)
CTCS — Ragsdale 1 run (Chiles kick)
CTCS — Chiles 34 run (Chiles kick)
CTCS — Ragsdale 9 run (Chiles kick)
CTCS — Loyal Morris 57 fumble return (Chiles kick)
JP — Jacob Carlson 25 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
JP CTCS
First downs 18 21
Rushes-yards 30-182 44-248
Passing yards 33 106
Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-17-1 9-12-0
Fumbles-lost 3-3 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — John Paul: DJ Taylor 15-87, Dom Anderson 9-75, Justin Blancaflor 3-25; CTCS: Ragsdale 28-152, Tristan Eanes 6-49, Chiles 2-39, Ethan Chen 2-10, Austin Evans 6-(-2).
PASSING — John Paul: Blancaflor 4-9-1-21, Ryan Zabbia 1-8-0-12; CTCS: Cooper Smith 9-12-0-106.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Eanes 6-61, Jacob Good 1-38, Chiles 1-5, Evan Allerkamp 1-2.
Taylor St. Mary’s 68
Buckholts 20
BUCKHOLTS — Taylor St. Mary’s (3-3) jumped out to a 30-8 halftime lead and pulled away to beat the Buckholts Badgers (2-3) in a non-district six-man game.
Ivan Baez had a 4-yard TD run and hauled in an 18-yard scoring pass from Chevo Luciano for Buckholts, which also scored on a 5-yard run by Luke Lorenz.
Baez finished with 55 yards receiving and 25 rushing, and Luciano had 101 yards through the air.
TAYLOR ST. MARY’S 68, BUCKHOLTS 20
St. Mary’s 16 14 16 22 — 68
Buckholts 0 8 6 6 — 20
Buc — Ivan Baez 18 pass from Chevo Luciano (Baez kick)
Buc — Luke Lorenz 5 run (kick failed)
Buc — Baez 4 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Buckholts: Lorenz 8-44, Baez 12-25, Luciano 2-25, Fabian Baez 3-17.
PASSING — Buckholts: Luciano 11-15-1-101.
RECEIVING — Buckholts: I.Baez 7-55, RJ vega 2-25, Lorenz 2-21.
(NOTE: This roundup will be updated as statistics from more games become available.)