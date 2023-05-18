One of the prominent questions in front of the Temple Wildcats as they navigate the offseason is at starting quarterback.
The several hundred fans inside Wildcat Stadium on Thursday night had a look at six possible answers to who it could be during the Blue-White scrimmage, which capped a month-long spring session and sent Temple into the summer months with a list of priorities as they barrel toward the 2023 season.
“We have definitely not arrived. But, I’ll tell you what, what was out here tonight was a lot better football team than what was out here four weeks ago,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said after Blue defeated White 35-21.
“I mean part of it is, be better tomorrow than you were today, and if you do that enough times in a row and do it long enough, you may look around and have a decent football team. So, we’re nowhere close to where we need to be but, we are closer than we were. I promise you that.”
When spring practices began, Stewart said the Wildcats weren’t leaving any stone unturned when it came to finding the next signal caller, and the half-dozen players who took snaps behind center Thursday certainly corroborated that approach.
Senior-to-be Damarion Willis and rising junior Kade Stewart were tabbed frontrunners heading into the allotted four weeks of training, and they combined to lead Blue on four scoring drives.
Willis finished 6-of-8 for 101 yards, including touchdown passes of 29 yards to Jeremiah Lennon and 28 yards to Tavion Flowers. Stewart was 4-of-11 for 34 yards with an interception and kept on a 1-yard plunge for Blue’s first points of the evening.
Ramauhn Brown, who will be a sophomore in the fall, completed one of three passes for 28 yards and scampered 8 yards to the end zone on a read-option carry late in the fourth quarter to provide the final margin.
Meanwhile, Vincent Crispin helped White start quick, hitting Dominic Gotay in stride on their team’s first offensive snap for a 43-yard touchdown. Crispin went 7-of-12 for 110 yards. Jevon Edwards (1-for-3) and Jemaray McLin (0-for-2) — who mostly played running back — also took the reins for a few series each.
“Very pleased at kind of the consistency,” Scott Stewart said. “They are good field generals. They manage the game well. None of them had any breakdowns in calls. So, we’re going to see who’s the most productive. Names aren’t going to matter. Production is going to matter — always.
“We’ll continue to evaluate. Summer is going to be big as far as 7-on-7 stuff. I think all six of them get better with every throw, every snap.”
Running back Adrian Scott powered his way to 100 yards for Blue on 13 carries, including a bruising 13-yard TD. McLin (eight carries, 102 yards) owned the longest play from scrimmage by way of a 72-yard touchdown journey that included a tackle-breaking spin near the line of scrimmage and another slipped tackle 20 yards later.
“Adrian’s cut about 15 pounds. He was coming off an ankle injury and he really has worked hard on cutting some weight and has really gotten quicker. And he’s strong as a dang bull,” Scott Stewart said. “McLin is kind of a pleasant surprise. He’s been everywhere, Colorado, Houston. But, exceptional young man and runs hard. And they are both (rising juniors).”
Flowers had a game-high 60 yards receiving for Blue, which also got 40 yards receiving each from Lennon and Tr’Darion Taylor. Jordin Robinson added a 13-yard TD run, and O’Ryan Peoples had an interception for White.
Next up for Temple, which has qualified for the playoffs 10 years running and sits one victory shy of No. 800, is 7-on-7 league play and summer workouts before fall camp commences Aug. 7 and the arrival of the season opener Aug. 25 at McKinney Boyd.
“It’ll be here before we know it,” Scott Stewart said.
NOTES: Prior to the game, former Temple star and current Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York was presented with his 2022 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Whataburger Super Team award. . . . The game’s honorary captains were York, fellow Class of 2023 standouts Mikal Harrison-Pilot and Naeten Mitchell, and 2022 grad Samari Howard, the program’s all-time leading scorer.