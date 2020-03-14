Stadiums and arenas around the world are empty for now, and next week most local high school fields and facilities will be, too.
As concerns over COVID-19 loom and school districts continued to take measures to limit risk and maintain safety for their students and staffs by extending spring break by one week, athletic programs across the area are following in those steps and canceling all practices and team gatherings through March 20.
“Ultimately, this is precaution because our kids’ safety is of utmost concern at all times,” said Belton athletic director Sam Skidmore, who also is the head of District 12-6A’s Executive Committee. “The main thing is that we are cautious. Everybody is in the same boat.”
That sentiment was reiterated in abundance Saturday as area athletic directors adjusted to the cyclical and rapidly evolving response at the local level to the coronavirus pandemic.
“My main message has been pretty consistent, while I hate this (for the students) and I stand beside them, as a public servant, we have to put the safety of our kids and the community first,” Temple athletic director Scott Stewart said. “Until we know exactly what we are dealing with, we are going to continue to err on the side of caution.”
District 19-3A, which for the spring season includes area programs such as Academy, Cameron Yoe, Rockdale, Rogers and Troy, announced Saturday morning that its executive committee decided to suspend practice through March 20 for all of its member schools.
“I think it’s the right decision,” Rogers athletic director Charlie Roten said. “I kind of take my cue from the NBA and Major League Baseball and the NCAA. If they’re canceling March Madness, then it’s the right thing to do.”
For local Class 2A programs such as Holland, Bartlett, Rosebud-Lott, Granger, Bruceville-Eddy and Moody, the need to limit in-person contact seemed to be the right decision, given the nature of smaller communities, according to Holland athletic director Brad Talbert. He added that the Hornets are taking their lead from the UIL and other Bell County schools, and they hope to have a better grip on the situation next week.
“Life is tough, but you’ve just got to roll with it,” Talbert said. “You just deal with what is going on and hopefully we can still have playoffs for these sports. You feel for the seniors because you only get to be a youth once. Hopefully, we know a lot more this coming Friday than we did last Friday and can make more decisions. For now, I’m just doing what I’m told.”
On Friday, the University Interscholastic League, which governs Texas public school athletics and other extracurricular activities, suspended all UIL-sanctioned competitions starting Monday through March 29. Prior to that announcement, the boys basketball state tournament was halted Thursday after four semifinal games were played.
Because of the stoppage, the UIL so far has pushed back district certification for three sports: soccer, tennis and golf. The soccer playoffs, which were to begin March 26, are now slated to start April 14, barring more postponements. No other postseason schedules had been altered as of Saturday afternoon.
Skidmore said he and other 12-6A athletic directors will continue to work in conjunction with their respective school district’s leadership, the UIL, and other local and state officials as more information is provided and then begin to formulate a plan, which would include rescheduling various contests.
Skidmore, who said no changes have been made to Belton’s spring football schedule that is supposed to commence April 20, said he hopes to hold a video conference call with 12-6A’s athletic directors Tuesday or Wednesday to start discussions of how to proceed, and added that the UIL has already discussed leniency in terms of how many baseball and softball games can be played in a week, to make up for lost time.
“We’re going to meet when everybody sort of has their updated campus policy in place. Once we get all the concrete information from the state level, we will sit down and work out some sort of scheduling to get everything in,” said Stewart, who added that Temple’s spring football practice is not yet in jeopardy.
The rescheduling of games in 19-3A also is on hold for the time being.
“The DEC has another conference call Friday,” Roten said. “We haven’t talked about scheduling at all yet. We’ll wait and talk about it Friday because it’s such a fluid situation. Who knows if we’ll even be able to start back up when they said we can.”