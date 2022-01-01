It took the eccentric and never-boring Mike Leach to finally say what many people are thinking but have just resigned themselves to accept.
When the subject of players opting out of bowls came up, the Mississippi State head football coach let fly his thoughts on the matter.
“It’s one of the biggest absurdities I’ve seen,” Leach said. “You owe it to your team, you owe it to your fans, you owe it to your coaches and it’s the most bizarre thing in the world to me.”
Coach, welcome to what has become acceptable thinking in the 21st century. Of course, it’s absurd. Those of us, like you, who aren’t on board with this kind of mindset are marginalized and told to get with the times. Why, there’s too much at stake for a prized athlete to compete alongside the guys he’s dug a foxhole with for three or four years to risk it all to capture the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl or the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
So much for reaching the coveted six-win plateau out of 12 games to become bowl-eligible.
Everyone understands why elite players with a fairly certain future of making a comfortable NFL salary choose and are allowed to not play in a sub-playoff series bowl. There’s logic there that has become the prevailing thought and is even applauded as a wise business decision.
That doesn’t make it any less self-centered.
The same risk of injury existed in September through November on the road to earning the right to be bowl bound against bitter rivals, cupcakes and ranked opponents. No one opted out of those games because of concern for losing future livelihood.
The unintended consequence of the modified playoff system that still has a postseason of bowls is that those bowl games not included in the College Football Playoff are now on the level of an NFL preseason game. The stars barely put in an appearance in those games and that same practice has become a trend among the lesser bowls.
Alabama coach Nick Saban was prescient when he said years ago that a playoff system would diminish the bowls, some of which have a nice history such as the Gator and Liberty bowls.
Still, the growing movement for certain players to just not play in the game in order to “concentrate” on the upcoming NFL combines and so forth is a departure from the old school mindset of competitive spirit and camaraderie. How is preparing to play in a postseason football game before New Year’s with guys you’ve spent far more time with than your family a distraction from the NFL Draft in April?
Scribes, however, are quick to point to the perceived hypocrisy of knocking the opt outs and when high-profile coaches opt out of their contracts to sign on the dotted line with another program before their season is done. Lincoln Riley, Brian Kelly and Sonny Dykes are among those essentially doing the same thing.
To that I say touché. Theoretically, if becoming bowl eligible was so important to them, why didn’t they stick around for the bowl. That’s likely why most in the coaching fraternity are moot on the point of players opting out of bowl games. A number of them have done the same or would in the right circumstance.
It’s part of what makes the true playoff system at the FCS level attractive. Eric Morris, who guided Incarnate Word two rounds deep into the playoffs and is a disciple of Leach and Kliff Kingsbury, at least waited until season’s end before announcing his move to a post at Washington State.
Power Five-level coaching contracts should stipulate that the head man sticks with his team until the schedule has been completed before bailing. That won’t happen because it also is a recruiting crunch time and both the new program, and the offended program must get personnel in place to stay on that trail.
Those are coaches, though. The news of their departures makes splash headlines whereas a player opting out of a bowl is little more than a transaction line item. Hardly anyone will remember whether or not someone played in the Gasparilla Bowl.
The fear, however, is that the self-centeredness we’re used to seeing at the professional level has filtered to the collegiate level where the spirit of competition at least still had a semblance of purity.