TROY — Just a game in the District 17-3A standings separated first-place Troy and second-place Whitney entering Friday night.
The gap appeared much wider once the teams took to Trojan Field where Troy continued its stellar stretch with a 12-0, run-rule victory in five innings over the Wildcats, upping the Trojans’ winning streak to 14.
“I think it just shows how much we want it, how much we’ve been working,” said Troy left-hander Tanner Creel, who allowed two hits and struck out three in a complete-game performance that pushed his mound record to 5-0. “I mean, it started back in September and now it’s just go, go, go. It’s time to win.”
The latest triumph moved Troy’s combined run differential dating to right after its only loss — during a tournament in the first week of March — to 145-11 and was the sixth time in the last seven outings the Trojans (21-1) held an opponent scoreless.
“I just told our guys, if somebody asks how the Troy Trojans play baseball, that would be it,” said 17th-year Troy head coach Steve Sebesta, whose team also beat Whitney (16-7, 6-2) last month, 11-2. “So, I’m proud of them showing up ready to play.
“I think when we show up to play and we play the brand of baseball that we try to play, yeah, we’re dangerous — especially when we can hit the ball like that and barrel balls up. That obviously helps when we can run the bases the way we do and be aggressive.”
Leadoff hitter Hagen Rose went 2-for-3 and scored three times, five-hole batter Dylan Torres drove in three on a 2-for-3 evening, Caleb Turner was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs from the ninth spot, and Watson Washburn produced two hits in the seventh slot for a balanced Trojans lineup that had 12 hits overall.
“I think a lot of it has to do with we got a lot stronger in the offseason,” Sebesta said. “Our guys did a great job in the weight room, so now we have a little bit of speed and power for the first time in a long time.”
After Creel induced three ground outs to roll through the top of the first on five pitches, the Trojans offense went to work providing the run support in their half of the opening frame.
Rose singled to left and was on third after Wildcats starter Nate Callaway’s pick-off throw to first sailed high then down the right field line in foul territory. Zach Hrbacek followed with a bunt that was fielded by Callaway, who threw home in time but catcher Garrett Peacock dropped the throw before placing the tag on Rose.
Hrbacek went to third on Kadin Workman’s fly out to right then trotted in on Preston Lewis’ double to right. Lewis wasn’t on the bases long, scoring when Torres bounced an RBI single through the infield and into right to make it 3-0.
Creel worked a quick top of the second then kick-started the bottom half with a triple to the gap in right-center field. He scored on a single by Turner, who later dived across the plate at the end of a double steal that boosted Troy’s lead to 5-0. Torres added a two-out RBI double to left for 6-0.
The Trojans sent nine to the batter’s box in the third and scored six more to push it to 12-0. Turner had an RBI single, Workman drove in a pair with a base hit to left, Torres’ grounder to short was enough to get Lewis in, and two more crossed via errors.