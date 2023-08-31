BELTON — Coming into this season, Belton’s offensive line had more question marks than any other position group. With one returning starter, the perennially undersized Tigers knew they would need some players to step up in the trenches if they were to reach their full potential as a team.
Now a few weeks into the 2023 campaign, they feel like they’re on the right track, and Luke Lamberte is a central reason why.
“We just had to go hit them,” Lamberte said of his first varsity start against Pflugerville Hendrickson last week. “We knew we were a weak link, so we had to pick it up for ourselves. They were some big guys, but I think we were scrappier. It’s really the entire team’s scrappy, like our defense and everything — our O-line, for sure. We’re not the biggest out there, but we’re going to get into it. So that’s really the biggest thing, like having a big heart.”
The senior center said he measures 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, which likely will make him smaller than most of his opponents. That was the case against the Hawks, who head coach Brett Sniffin said will probably be the biggest team Belton faces this year.
Little did it matter, though, to Lamberte and his starting line mates, including John Roach Jackson Chappell, Marlon Bluntson and freshman Beckett Butler. The Tigers moved the ball well, passing and rushing, on their way to 18 first downs, 339 yards and 28 of the team’s 35 points.
“Probably the biggest thing Luke did from last year to this year in the offseason is he got a lot stronger,” Sniffin said. “He’s not big in stature, like most of our linemen, but he really put on a lot of strength and that helps neutralize a little bit when you’re undersized.”
Of the starting group, only Roach, Lamberte and Chappell, all seniors, have previous varsity experience, which led to a slight bout of pre-game nerves prior to the opener, though they quickly wore off.
“I felt a lot of pressure because I had never started before,” the 17-year-old Lamberte said. “And the guy on me, he was pretty big. But I thought we did very well as a unit. During spring ball, it was kind of like, ‘Let’s see what’s going to happen.’ But we still didn’t know until game day.”
Along with their hard-working approach and tough mentality, another thing in their favor is familiarity, as most of them have been playing alongside one another since middle school.
“We’re all pretty good chemistry-wise,” Lamberte said, adding that Roach and Chappell played together at North Belton Middle School while he, Bluntson and senior Isaac Wilford all attended South Belton.
Lamberte credited offensive line coach Kyle Schultze as playing a big part in keeping them prepared. The group also has weekly dinners together, usually on Wednesdays. Last week’s was at Applebee’s.
“It’s just one of those things where everyone has to do their part and when we do, we’re going to be successful,” he said.
Lamberte didn’t start playing football until his seventh-grade year, though if he would’ve had his way, it would’ve been sooner. His mother, Holly, Belton’s head cross country coach, had the final say, however.
“I did want to play very badly,” he recalled. “I would ask her like in fourth and fifth grade, like, ‘Mom, can I play?’ And still no.”
As a precaution to keep him from getting injured at a young age, Lamberte had to wait until school-sponsored ball. Once he finally got the chance, he was hooked immediately.
“First day of practice, I loved it,” he said, adding that he’s been an offensive lineman from the start and that he also spent time on the defensive line and at linebacker.
“I was still a little timid at first but after awhile, I picked it up,” he continued. “Just being with these guys — they’re like brothers to me. A lot of connections are made through football.”
Raised in Belton, Lamberte said sports have been an integral part of his household. Holly, who also coaches track, has been with Belton ISD since Luke was in kindergarten at Sparta Elementary. Luke’s younger brother Logan is a member of the Tigers’ JV team, which allows the brothers some extra time together.
“I still compete with him. I try to find him on the field. I really like Logan and him being on the team is a lot of fun. And I get to talk some at home, too,” he said with a grin.
Lamberte, who also plays baseball and enjoys disc golf in his free time, said he plans on becoming a coach one day, in large part because of the influence of his mom.
“That’s what I want to do after high school, and she actually inspired me to want to be a coach, as well,” he said. “I really want to strive to be like her one day.”
Sniffin said Lamberte is already a leader on the field, and thinks he will make a fine coach one day.
“We say we want to win with intelligence,” Sniffin said. “He has that for us, and it’s really an advantage to have a guy like Luke leading the offensive line and not just them, but the team as a whole, based on his actions and his leadership.
“He has a desire to win. He’s competitive. I think that comes, again, from being a coach’s kid. And that rubs off on the other guys up front. I think he wants to be a coach when he gets older, and I’d hire him in a heartbeat, I’ll tell you that.”