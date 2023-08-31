Belton-Luke Lamberte

Luke Lamberte, a senior who plays center, has helped solidify Belton’s offensive line.

 Ray Swindle

BELTON — Coming into this season, Belton’s offensive line had more question marks than any other position group. With one returning starter, the perennially undersized Tigers knew they would need some players to step up in the trenches if they were to reach their full potential as a team.

