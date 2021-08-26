SALADO — Offensive success for the Salado Eagles hinges on timing and blocking angles, so experience in the backfield and along the line matters a lot.
Two players who are well-versed in both aspects are fourth-year starters Hutton Haire at quarterback and lineman Gavyn Keyser.
“Everyone has to be humble in this offense,” Salado coach Alan Haire said. “It’s not all about big numbers. It’s all about first downs, working the ball down the field.”
That’s a concept that is engrained in the minds of the Eagles, who understand that the name of the player taking the handoff isn’t as important as the timing of it or the blocking that takes place up front.
That’s why Keyser and Hutton Haire have such big roles.
“My freshman year, I struggled a lot,” Hutton said of running the offense. “But I’ve learned more and more, and I feel like I have it down like the back of my hand.”
Hutton’s leadership on offense is one of the biggest reasons the Eagles could have another big year. The senior quarterback, in the words of his dad and head coach, “understands the game and he understands the pressure put on him. He handles it well. He’s going to serve his role and do what we ask him. He’ll do what it takes to help the team, and he’s excited for those running backs when they do something exciting.”
Hutton was a first team all-district selection last season — an impressive feat for a quarterback who rarely throws the ball, completing 18 of 37 passes for 372 yards in 2020.
He works on his throwing skills daily, though, knowing the surprise element of a pass play is key in the Eagles’ offense.
“I’m trying to help the team as best I can,” he said. “If (passing) comes into play, I’ll sling it around. But whatever I need to do to help the team win, I’ll do.”
That includes multiple handoffs to running backs, who more times than not find a hole created by Keyser, the district’s offensive lineman of the year last season.
“Being a junior, it was surprising,” Keyser said of the honor.
Linemen are often judged by their number of pancake blocks, ones that leave a defender flat on the ground. Keyser had seven in last year’s opener against Troy, making an impression right away.
“Blocking is key,” he said. “We are a ground and grind team. We have to go get it and lead the way for our running backs.”
The unselfish, team-first attitudes of the two key seniors make it easy to understand why the Eagles went undefeated in district last season and three rounds deep in the playoffs.
They aren’t athletes who are going to show up in every scoring summary. They are gritty players who get the job done, which is an apt description of many Salado players.
Junior halfback Caden Strickland is the Eagles’ top returning rusher after posting 552 yards on 73 carries in 2020, and he is expected to share carries with Seth Reavis and Aidan Wilson.
“There’s a little bit of pressure because I’m the only returning running back,” Strickland said. “But the other running backs are working hard every day. So we’ll be good as a team.”
Reavis has made the move to tailback from cornerback, and Wilson switched to halfback after playing along the line last year.
“What we have to have in that offense is three or four or five good backs that are willing to go hard and willing to sacrifice, knowing ‘He’s willing to block for me, so I have to be willing to block for him,” Alan Haire said. “It’s almost as if they have to be obsessed with doing everything right not only for themselves but for the other backs because if they aren’t carrying, they are blocking.’”
And with Hutton and Keyser leading the charge, the Eagles have a pretty good chance at making another playoff run.