LONGVIEW — Ashley Faux scored a career-high 16 points, helping Mary Hardin-Baylor hold on for a 67-64 victory over LeTourneau on Friday night.
The Lady Crusaders (4-1) trailed 10-2 in the early going, closed the first quarter with a 16-2 run and led by as many as nine points in the second period. After the YellowJackets (1-1) opened the second half with a 17-10 surge, UMHB went up by eight with 6:29 remaining and held off LeTourneau’s late comeback attempt.
Cheyanne Bonilla had 10 points, and Taylor Kollmorgen finished with nine points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Crusaders, who shot 43 percent from the field but were just 7-of-17 from the free throw line.
Malacia Guy scored a game-high 18 points for the YellowJackets, who shot only 31 percent from the floor but went 18-for-24 from the stripe.
UMHB has a week off for Christmas before returning to action Jan. 2 with an exhibition game at home against North American University.
Mary Hardin-Baylor 67,
LeTourneau 64
UMHB (4-1)
Eggleston 3-10 0-2 6, T.Kollmorgen 4-8 1-3 9, McLeod 2-6 0-2 4, Martin 1-6 0-0 2, Elliott 1-2 0-0 3, Champion 2-4 0-0 4, Bonilla 4-9 0-0 10, Faux 8-12 0-0 16, Benton 2-4 2-2 7, Jones 1-4 4-8 6, Paeu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 7-17 67.
LETOURNEAU (1-1)
Hardeman 6-10 0-0 12, Hopkins 4-9 3-3 11, Akingbade 0-4 3-4 3, Guy 4-13 9-10 18, Whitfield 3-17 2-5 8, Hudson 0-2 0-0 0, Andrews 2-5 0-0 5, Thomas 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 21-67 18-24 64.
UMHB 18 14 16 19 — 67
LeTourneau 12 14 21 17 — 64
3-Point Goals—UMHB 4-14 (Bonilla 2-6, Elliott 1-1, Benton 1-2, Eggleston 0-1, McLeod 0-1, Faux 0-1, Martin 0-2), LeTourneau 4-14 (Guy 2-5, Thomas 1-1, Andrews 1-2, Whitfield 0-6). Fouled Out—Akingbade. Rebounds—UMHB 51 (T.Kollmorgen 12), LeTourneau 40 (Akingbade 12). Assists—UMHB 18 (Jones 4), LeTourneau 7 (Whitfield 4). Total Fouls—UMHB 16, LeTourneau 14.