Michael Thomas balked at the idea that his Wildcats couldn’t build upon last year’s success and pile up even more wins this season. The third-year Temple head coach, who guided the Wildcats to a 23-9 record and 10-6 district showing last season, was adamant Wednesday afternoon that despite losing 11 players from last year’s squad and the daily struggle of playing during an ongoing pandemic, the Wildcats were not searching for excuses. He believes a second straight trip to the playoffs isn’t out of the question.
Long story short, district titles and postseason berths are the baseline when it comes to the Wildcats’ expectations.
“I never look at the glass half-empty. We’re trying to get into the playoffs. We’re always trying to win a district title. That’s always the goal,” said Thomas, who saw his program take a sizeable, positive step a year ago after going 10-22 during his first season at Temple. “There’s no reason to make excuses and there’s no wait-until-next-year mentality. We’re trying to compete.”
The road to the playoffs starts tonight for Temple (4-5), which begins District 12-6A competition by hosting Copperas Cove. The Wildcats average 48 points per game and are led by senior point guard Aundra Jackson, who averages 10.8 points, 4.3 assists and three steals per game.
“We’re confident and there are a lot of people sleeping on us, so that’s just more motivation for us to work harder every day,” said Jackson, who is one of five seniors on Temple’s roster that includes six juniors and three sophomores. “We’re playing as a team and we’re fighting.”
With so many players getting their first taste of district competition — and varsity basketball, for that matter — Thomas said experience may be a factor in Temple’s grind through 12-6A. Still, the Wildcats have shown improvement since their 57-44 season-opening loss to College Station A&M Consolidated a month ago, and Thomas is adopting a baptism-by-fire mentality for his youthful bunch.
“Sometimes, you’ve just got to throw guys in the fire and see if they’re going to sink or swim,” said Thomas, whose team defeated Waco 54-48 last week in its final tune-up before district. “They’ve grown so much over the last three to four weeks. We’ve already had to overcome a lot of adversity, which has made us grow in the right direction. I think it’ll definitely benefit us throughout the rest of the season and in district play.”
In his second season on varsity, Jackson understands the added level of focus needed to be competitive in district games.
“The best thing we’ve done lately is finish games strong. If we bring that same kind of energy at the beginning of games, I think we’ll be good,” Jackson said. “There’s a big difference in the intensity of district games because you’re fighting for the playoffs. You don’t have much room for mistakes.”
The Belton Tigers also open 12-6A play tonight at home against Killeen. Belton (9-1) started the season with five straight wins, averages 72 points per game and will rely on a roster filled with experience as it looks to return to the playoffs for the first time under third-year head coach Jason Fossett.
“You’re never ready to begin district play, but Friday is here,” Fossett said. “We’ll be eager to get after Killeen and I think 12-6A is going to be the same that it always is, where any team can beat any team on any given night.
“I think (our experience) pays off because we’ve been in those situations, where as before, when you’re freshmen and sophomores, you haven’t experienced that as much. I don’t think we’ll get rattled. We’ve already seen it a couple times this year where the pressure doesn’t get to us and we handle ourselves well.”
Belton, which missed out on the playoffs last year after going 22-14 overall and 6-10 in district, is led by senior starters Luke Bramlett, Kayden Downs and Ben Jones. Junior TJ Johnson leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 20 points or more in eight games and 30 or more three times, including a season-high 43 in Belton’s 77-57 win over Cedar Creek two weeks ago.
The Tigers are coming off a 55-47 win against Waco La Vega on Tuesday night, when they used a 10-2 game-ending run to secure their fourth straight victory. Fossett said he was glad Tuesday’s clash went down to the wire and provided yet another opportunity for the Tigers to face late-game pressure, something the Belton coach fully expects his team to encounter during its district slate.
“Rarely in district will there be a blowout game. The district games will all be tight down the stretch, so you have to learn to play with pressure and learn how to close out games,” Fossett said. “It’s going to be a battle and you have to protect home court.”