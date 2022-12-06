Temple senior Mikal Harrison-Pilot, a four-year starter for the Wildcats football team, has one more prep game to play after being selected for the annual All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple woman accused of stealing money during break-ins at mother’s restaurant
- Belton man charged with murder in mother’s death
- Temple woman arrested on evading police warrant after disturbance
- Police: Gunman robs Temple store
- UPDATE: Spokesman: Belton woman’s death showed signs of ‘foul play’
- Belton man charged with indecency with a child
- Police: Mother left child in a ditch along Coryell road
- Dinosaur days: Jurassic Empire exhibit on display until Dec. 4
- Christmas cheer: Temple parade draws hundreds downtown
- Affidavit: Belton man stabbed his mother and hid body