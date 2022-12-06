All-American Bowl

Temple's Mikal Harrison-Pilot (7) pulls in a touchdown pass in front of Copperas Cove's Christopher Chappell (21) during a game Nov. 3, 2022 at Wildcat Stadium.

 Ray Swindle

Temple senior Mikal Harrison-Pilot, a four-year starter for the Wildcats football team, has one more prep game to play after being selected for the annual All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

