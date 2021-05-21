BASEBALL

UIL Playoffs

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Class 4A Region III

Lake Belton vs. Lufkin Hudson

Game 1: Hudson 2, Lake Belton 1

Game 2: Hudson 1, Lake Belton 0

Class 3A Region III

Troy vs. Malakoff

Game 1: Malakoff 3, Troy 0

Game 2: Malakoff 3, Troy 2

Cameron Yoe vs. Whitney

Game 1: Yoe 7, Whitney 6

Game 2: Yoe 7, Whitney 5

Class 2A Region IV

Holland vs. Evadale

Game 1: Evadale 5, Holland 1

Game 2: Noon Saturday, Bryan’s Nutrabolt Stadium

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if necessary

CLASS 4A

Lufkin Hudson 1, Lake Belton 0

Hudson 000 100 0 — 1 3 0

Lake Belton 000 000 0 — 0 3 0

Courtney and Roff. Gerrard and Martinez. W—Courtney. L—Gerrard. 2B—H: Warren; LB: Jackson.

Records — Hudson 27-10; Lake Belton 23-11-1.

SOFTBALL

UIL Playoffs

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Class 4A Region III

Lake Belton vs. Huffman Hargrave

Game 1: Lake Belton 4, Hargrave 1

Game 2: Hargrave 7, Lake Belton 6

Game 3: 2 p.m. Saturday, Navasota, if necessary

Class 3A Region III

Troy vs. Diboll

Game 1: Diboll 6, Troy 0

Game 2: Diboll 8, Troy 7

Academy vs. East Bernard

Game 1: East Bernard 4, Academy 1

Game 2: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Mumford

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if necessary

CLASS 3A

Diboll 8, Troy 7

Troy 101 014 0 — 7 3 1

Diboll 241 010 x — 8 10 3

Gonzalez, Quintero (3) and Garcia. Palomino and Martin. W—Palomino. L—Gonzalez. HR—T: Letbetter; D: Roman. 3B—T: Tanner. 2B—D: Fuentes 2, Mireles, Arambula.

Records — Troy 24-11; Diboll 32-5.

East Bernard 4, Academy 1

Academy 000 010 0 — 1 3 2

E. Bernard 001 210 x — 4 6 0

VandenBout and Henderson. L.Warncke and R.Warncke. W—L.Warncke. L—VandenBout. 3B—E: Leopold. 2B—A: VandenBout; E: McGuire.

Records — Academy 26-5; East Bernard 29-6.

Late Thursday

CLASS 4A

Huffman Hargrave 7,

Lake Belton 6

Lake Belton 000 102 3 — 6 11 3

Hargrave 300 010 3 — 7 8 2

Frederick, S.Schultz (7) and Jensen. Haygood and Byron. W—Haygood. L—S.Schultz. HR—H: Padgett, Haygood. 3B—LB: Holman. 2B—LB: Lux 2, DeLeon; H: Haygood.

Records — Lake Belton 31-6; Hargrave 29-11.