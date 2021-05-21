BASEBALL
UIL Playoffs
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Class 4A Region III
Lake Belton vs. Lufkin Hudson
Game 1: Hudson 2, Lake Belton 1
Game 2: Hudson 1, Lake Belton 0
Class 3A Region III
Troy vs. Malakoff
Game 1: Malakoff 3, Troy 0
Game 2: Malakoff 3, Troy 2
Cameron Yoe vs. Whitney
Game 1: Yoe 7, Whitney 6
Game 2: Yoe 7, Whitney 5
Class 2A Region IV
Holland vs. Evadale
Game 1: Evadale 5, Holland 1
Game 2: Noon Saturday, Bryan’s Nutrabolt Stadium
Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if necessary
CLASS 4A
Lufkin Hudson 1, Lake Belton 0
Hudson 000 100 0 — 1 3 0
Lake Belton 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Courtney and Roff. Gerrard and Martinez. W—Courtney. L—Gerrard. 2B—H: Warren; LB: Jackson.
Records — Hudson 27-10; Lake Belton 23-11-1.
SOFTBALL
UIL Playoffs
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Class 4A Region III
Lake Belton vs. Huffman Hargrave
Game 1: Lake Belton 4, Hargrave 1
Game 2: Hargrave 7, Lake Belton 6
Game 3: 2 p.m. Saturday, Navasota, if necessary
Class 3A Region III
Troy vs. Diboll
Game 1: Diboll 6, Troy 0
Game 2: Diboll 8, Troy 7
Academy vs. East Bernard
Game 1: East Bernard 4, Academy 1
Game 2: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Mumford
Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if necessary
CLASS 3A
Diboll 8, Troy 7
Troy 101 014 0 — 7 3 1
Diboll 241 010 x — 8 10 3
Gonzalez, Quintero (3) and Garcia. Palomino and Martin. W—Palomino. L—Gonzalez. HR—T: Letbetter; D: Roman. 3B—T: Tanner. 2B—D: Fuentes 2, Mireles, Arambula.
Records — Troy 24-11; Diboll 32-5.
East Bernard 4, Academy 1
Academy 000 010 0 — 1 3 2
E. Bernard 001 210 x — 4 6 0
VandenBout and Henderson. L.Warncke and R.Warncke. W—L.Warncke. L—VandenBout. 3B—E: Leopold. 2B—A: VandenBout; E: McGuire.
Records — Academy 26-5; East Bernard 29-6.
Late Thursday
CLASS 4A
Huffman Hargrave 7,
Lake Belton 6
Lake Belton 000 102 3 — 6 11 3
Hargrave 300 010 3 — 7 8 2
Frederick, S.Schultz (7) and Jensen. Haygood and Byron. W—Haygood. L—S.Schultz. HR—H: Padgett, Haygood. 3B—LB: Holman. 2B—LB: Lux 2, DeLeon; H: Haygood.
Records — Lake Belton 31-6; Hargrave 29-11.