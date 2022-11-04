GEORGETOWN — After winning successive five-set matches, it looked like the Lake Belton Lady Broncos were poised to go the distance again Friday night against Georgetown in a Class 5A area-round volleyball playoff.
Addy Gaido, Georgetown’s 6-foot-4 outside hitter, had other ideas.
Gaido came off the bench in the third set with the match tied and took over. The Lady Broncos didn’t have a sustained answer and fell to the Lady Eagles 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18.
Lake Belton’s season ended at 36-9. Georgetown will meet Brenham on Tuesday in a regional quarterfinal.
The Lady Broncos evened the match by winning the second set and carried that momentum into the third, taking an 8-3 lead on multiple kills by Danica Bingham and Gabby Jones.
Enter Gaido, the tall sophomore who missed Georgetown’s previous match with the flu and didn’t start Friday. But when she got on the floor, she made her presence felt.
“Obviously, her health is the most important thing,” Georgetown coach Jenny Richardson said. “But if she could stand, I didn’t give her the option (of not playing). She’s been an integral part of this team and we play differently when she’s in.”
The Lady Eagles began to hack away at the Lady Broncos’ lead and overtook Lake Belton at 14-13 on a Sophia Jazesf kill.
The Lady Broncos didn’t roll over. Down 18-14, they ran off three straight points with spikes from Bingham, Landyn Johnson and Gabby Jones to pull within one.
However, Gaido put away five of the Lady Eagles’ last seven points — four kills and a block — to secure the third set and Georgetown’s 2-1 match lead. She finished with nine kills in two sets of work.
“She rattled our confidence,” Lake Belton coach Liz Ramsey said. “Heading into the third set, we made a little run, and she shocked us. We struggled to get out of that. I feel like this wasn’t our best match.
“We went five sets against Magnolia West and (Killeen) Ellison. We just struggled to get the lead back.”
Lake Belton jockeyed with Georgetown in the fourth, and a Kaleice Cain ace gave the Lady Broncos a brief 8-7 lead. But the Lady Eagles built a cushion with six of the next seven points as Gaido accounted for three of those on kills and Katelyn Stengle added an ace.
The Lady Broncos hung around with a kill and an ace from Dylan Presley and a kill from Johnson.
Georgetown surged, though, to extend its lead to 19-13 and essentially traded points with Lake Belton the rest of the way to secure the win.
In the opening set, Lake Belton fell far behind early before battling back to lose by four. The Lady Broncos took charge midway through the second. Aces by Cain and Presley and kills from Bingham, Jones and Trinaty Pearson highlighted a 10-3 run for a 19-13 lead. Lake Belton held off a Georgetown threat with points from Jones, Aneia Stallings and Pearson before setter Presley Pattrick finished the set by pushing over a kill.
For the first time in program history, Lake Belton has five graduating seniors in Sydni Cartwright, Pattrick, Paige Roehl, Bri Arizmendi and Bingham.
“There were a lot of tears in (the locker room),” Ramsey said. “To go 36-9 is a huge achievement. Those five seniors built this program. They will be severely missed.”