BELTON — With the outcome very much up for grabs down the stretch Tuesday night, Temple head coach Joey Martin implored the Wildcats to simply do what they do in practice.
Accordingly, with a vulnerable one-point lead on the road against Belton and 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Temple executed an inbounds play that it has regularly worked on when no one else is around.
Jaylon Hall broke free from the pack as Luke Law heaved a pass from the baseline into the front court, and Hall made a layup for a three-point cushion that survived Trap Johnson’s last-second, would-be tying 3-point attempt at the other end for the Wildcats’ 50-47 victory at Tiger Gym.
“That last play, we practice that. We call it touchdown because they are going to over-pursue us and give us a freebie. It’s kind of a gamble but if you practice it, you have confidence in doing it,” said Martin, whose team snapped a brief two-game slide by taking the lead midway through the third quarter and never relinquishing it despite a heavy dose of full-court press from the Tigers in a choppy, sometimes-frantic and entertaining final period.
“It’s a great win against a great team. Coach (Jason) Fossett has done a heck of a job with those kids,” Martin continued. “They are 18-4 and beaten some really quality teams. That’s probably the best win for us this season.”
Hall was 6-for-6 at the free throw line and posted 10 of his team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter for Temple (13-11, 1-1 District 12-6A). Tomas Torres added seven points, and Law and Jaydon Hall chipped in five points apiece.
Tigers senior TJ Johnson scored 28 points, including a pair of free throws with 12 seconds remaining that brought Belton (18-4, 1-1) within 48-47. The Law to Jaylon Hall connection followed.
Trap Johnson added nine points and Seth Morgan six on an off-shooting night for the usually potent Tigers, who made just three of 35 from beyond the arc, went 17-of-59 overall from the floor and were 10-of-19 at the free throw line.
“I don’t know if we could shoot any worse than we did tonight. It was a total breakdown across the board,” said Fossett, whose team had won five of six entering the contest. “We didn’t shoot well from anywhere. It’s not a good stat when the other team makes one more free throw than you and you had more attempts.”
Temple was 18-of-46 from the floor — 3-of-15 from 3-point range — and 11-of-15 from the free throw line.
Temple, which also defeated Belton at Tiger Gym last season after the Tigers had won at Wildcat Gym, led 9-8 entering the second quarter and looked to be headed into the locker room still with its one-point advantage until Peyton Euer made a corner 3 to put Belton up 22-20 at halftime.
“It was fool’s gold that we were ahead 22-20 at the half. Temple outplayed us in that first half and the second half was much of the same,” Fossett said.
The Tigers were ahead 26-23 after Trap Johnson’s putback. However, they stayed stuck in an extended scoring drought as Temple went up by as much as seven, 33-26, and the Wildcats carried a 33-28 buffer into the fourth.
Six straight from TJ Johnson tied it at 39-all with 5:03 to go. It also was knotted at 41 and 43. Jaylon Hall made a pair of free throws for 45-43 with 2:20 left, and it was a 46-44 lead after a free throw from Jaydon Hall. Two more freebies from Jaylon Hall pushed it to 48-44 before TJ Johnson made three of four from the line for 48-47.
“I think if the kids stick to the game plan, we have a chance every night because we have some talented kids,” Martin said. “They are starting to buy in and see it, and I think they have a chance to do something.”
Temple returns home Friday against Bryan while Belton stays on its home court to host Copperas Cove.
“It’ll be interesting to see how we react on Friday,” Fossett said. “I’ve said it before, in our district, anybody can beat anybody on any night. I don’t know if anyone believed me, but it can happen.”