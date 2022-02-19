BELTON — An easy, blowout victory Saturday might have helped Mary Hardin-Baylor’s regular rotation of players get a little extra rest before next week’s American Southwest Conference tournament. That wouldn’t have been nearly as fun, though, for the Crusaders, who take pride in their toughness.
Ninth-ranked UMHB battled for all 40 minutes to put away East Texas Baptist, and the Crusaders will carry a 10-game winning streak into the league tourney after a 94-90 victory in the regular-season finale at Mayborn Campus Center.
A Carson Hammond bucket 30 seconds into the second half gave UMHB (22-2, 17-2) the lead for good, but the Tigers (14-11, 12-8) never allowed the Crusaders to run away.
“I think this was good for us. We want to compete,” said UMHB coach Clif Carroll, whose team will be the top seed and host of the league showcase. “At this time of the season, you’re going to be a little tired either way. I don’t think the difference between playing a guy 22 minutes instead of 28 minutes is that big of a deal. Competing and getting a win, that’s what’s good.”
Josiah Johnson’s mid-range jumper put the Crusaders up by seven with 7 minutes remaining, and the squads traded fruitful possessions the rest of the way. The Tigers never got closer than four until Jaden Conner’s two free throws brought them within 91-88 with 16 seconds to go.
Kyle Wright made a pair of foul shots 3 seconds later to extend UMHB’s advantage back to five and seal the outcome.
Johnson finished with a game-high 34 points, going 12-of-18 from the field and 7-of-9 at the line.
“I went through a little slump shooting the ball the last few weeks, but I got my body a little healthier and it’s making it easier for me to get buckets,” said Johnson, who came in averaging 25 points per game.
Ty Prince and Luke Feely added 17 points each for the Crusaders, who shot 57 percent (33-of-58) from the floor on the day they honored the senior group of Hammond, Brady Boyd and Jamal Dilworth.
Aaron Gregg scored 22 points, Darry Moore 20, Chris Haynes 18 and Jayden Williams 13 for the ETBU, which shot a blistering 61 percent (34-of-56) but led for a total of just 3½ minutes.
Now the Crusaders can shift their focus to Thursday’s ASC quarterfinal on their home floor as they chase the conference title and a berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament, both of which will be guaranteed if they can win three games in a three-day span.
“We prepare for this all season. There will be times when we go really hard in practice for three straight days so we can see what that third day is going to look like,” Carroll said. “You build up the toughness throughout the season with your practice schedule, and hopefully it shows this coming week.”
Johnson believes the Crusaders are up to the challenge.
“We’ve all played three games in three days before in AAU,” he said. “Coach will make sure we get our bodies right, and he’s prepared us to be a tough team. That’s what’s going to get us through.”