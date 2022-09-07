BELTON — L.J. Underwood believes Belton is its own worst enemy.
On the heels of pulling out a 34-27 victory against Pflugerville Hendrickson in its debut as a Class 5A Division II program, the Tigers transformed into another team last week at Brenham.
After posting 417 yards passing in its win, Belton had just 75 in its 42-7 loss to the Cubs, who accounted for 296 of their 469 total yards on the ground after the Tigers limited the Hawks to just 284 total yards.
While Brenham certainly performed well enough to win the game, Underwood, Belton’s senior running back, feels the Tigers allowed the contest to be one-sided.
“We just didn’t come out to play,” Underwood said. “The other team came out prepared, and we just couldn’t get ourselves back into the game. So, that is something we have been focusing on in practice — making sure we have a high intensity throughout the whole game.
“We’re practicing how we want to play, and it has been intense. Now, we have to make it translate into the game.”
Belton will look to start a season 2-1 for the first time since 2018 on Friday, when it hosts Huntsville (1-1). The Hornets, who are coming off a 21-14 home win against Bryan, are under the leadership of former Belton head coach Rodney Southern.
In seven years with the Tigers, Southern, who inherited a winless team, guided the program to a district championship and three playoff appearances before departing for Huntsville in 2014.
Underwood and most of his teammates, however, were in elementary school when Southern left, so the return is of little significance.
“We are only focused on playing our brand of football, and if we do, I feel we can beat any team in the state,” Underwood said. “If we do the things we need to do, then we should come out on top.”
While non-district wins are nice, Belton’s ultimate goal is to return to the playoffs, and soon, the Tigers will not be afforded the luxury of having off games. In a mere two weeks, when Belton embarks on its District 11-5A-II schedule against Pflugerville, every miscue will matter.
So, although last week’s experience at Brenham was disappointing, Underwood believes it was necessary.
“We have to look at ourselves and what we can correct,” he said. “We feel like we should win every game, but unfortunately, things happen. We just have to get better from there.”
Punting pride
Six of the Tigers’ 13 possessions in last week’s loss at Brenham culminated with punts, and while the team would prefer different endings to the drives, the results were promising.
Senior punter Noah Moaga produced one of the best performances from the position in recent history.
Moaga’s kicks covered 267 yards, averaging 46.5 yards per attempt with three being downed inside the Cubs’ 20-yard line. His longest punt was 61 yards.
For comparison, Belton had a seven-punt outing last season, the Tigers delivered a 52.0-yard average on two punts in a 2020 contest, and in 2019, they had a game with 288 yards punting and another with four punts downed inside the 20-yard line, including a 77-yarder.
Similar start
Although a lot has changed since this time last season, Belton is off to an almost identical start.
In 2021, the Tigers experienced a 35-31 victory against Georgetown before losing by 35 points in a shutout to Round Rock.
One season later, less than six points separated Belton’s current offensive and defensive totals after the 34-27 season-opening victory against Hendrickson and the 35-point loss at Brenham.
On the heels of splitting their first two games last season, the Tigers suffered a 17-14 loss to Hendrickson before winning five of seven District 12-6A games.