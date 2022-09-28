BELTON -- Throughout the season, Belton head coach Brett Sniffin repeatedly has watched his team’s focus falter momentarily.
Despite having a winning record through five games, the Tigers have committed 35 penalties to the tune of 282 yards, missed two field goals and botched another to go along with a failed punt attempt, committed six turnovers and allowed nine scoring plays of at least 25 yards with seven of those accounting for at least 35 yards.
While the simple solution is to stop making minor mistakes, there is no clear-cut method for improving attention to detail, according to Sniffin.
“It sounds weird just to say, ‘Let’s focus harder,’” he said. “But, basically, it kind of happens with practice. You want to perform in practice, so when the time comes during the game, things just come naturally. Our kids have given great effort all year, because we are smaller and slower than everybody we play.
“We want them to continue that, but while they are doing that, they have to learn to execute.”
Last week’s 28-7 victory against visiting Pflugerville in the District 11-5A-II opener provided plenty of highs and lows.
Belton (2-3, 1-0) committed a season-high 11 penalties and saw its chance to earn the program’s first shutout since 2016 evaporate on a 72-yard scoring pass early in the fourth quarter. The Tigers also produced separate 14-point outbursts in less than 5 minutes, 5 seconds each behind sophomore running back Shaun Snapp’s 187 rushing yards — the Tigers’ most since a 194-yard game on Oct. 15, 2020 by Maurice Reed II.
Now, the Tigers travel to Elgin, looking to build on the positives and eliminate the negatives as they attempt to capture their first road victory and start their first winning streak of the season against the district’s biggest surprise.
The Wildcats lost all 10 of their games in 2021 with seven defeats coming by 27 points or more, but Elgin (4-1, 1-0) is not experiencing similar woes anymore, producing more wins this season than in the two previous years combined.
“They’ve improved and they believe in themselves now. That is dangerous, so we expect them to give us everything they’ve got on their home turf,” Sniffin said. “We have to be able to match it. We have to travel and play well.”
The Wildcats posted 253 yards rushing, averaging more than 6 yards per attempt, in last week’s 22-0 win against Pflugerville Connally, as running back Sebastian Jackson had 102 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
But Sniffin has other concerns.
“We are just focusing on ourselves and getting better,” he said. “We just need kids to keep stepping up and performing on the defensive side, and then on offense, it is all about execution. The kids are putting themselves in good positions, but we have to make good plays.
“We can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot.”
Defensive breakthrough
The Tigers delivered one of their best defensive performances in recent history during last week’s victory against Pflugerville.
Along with holding the Panthers to the lowest opponent point total since defeating Waco 63-7 at home in 2018, Belton produced double digit tackles for a loss for just the fourth time in six seasons.
Behind a team-high three from junior outside linebacker Wyatt Butler, seven players recorded a tackle for loss.
The Tigers also accomplished the feat twice last season with 14 and 11 tackles for loss in wins against Killeen Shoemaker and Killeen Ellison, respectively, and once in 2019 (10 versus Killeen). Prior to 2019, Belton had 10 tackles for loss in a 56-0 win against Shoemaker in 2016 — the Tigers’ last shutout victory.
One-season swing
Just five games into the season, the Wildcats already have almost doubled their offensive season total from a year ago, when they recorded just 87 points while suffering four shutouts during a winless campaign.
Last week’s 22-0 victory at Connally gave Elgin 147 points for an average of 29.4 points — 20.7 more than in 2021.
Additionally, the Wildcats totally transformed their defense that allowed 410 points (41.0 per game) last season. Elgin has not allowed more than 21 points in a game this season, holding opponents to 12.6 points (63 total).