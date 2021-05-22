NAVASOTA — A softball program with no prior history whatsoever made a ton of it Saturday.
Lake Belton used the steady, two-hit pitching of freshman Shelby Schultz and clutch base running to pull out a 2-0 victory over Huffman Hargrave in the decisive third game of their Class 4A Region III semifinal Saturday at Ira Floyd Field.
Everything is the first time for Lake Belton in its inaugural season, and it’s also the first time Lady Broncos coach Matt Blackburn — who spent a long, successful stint at Belton High — has a team in the regional final. The Lady Broncos will face Liberty next week at a site and date to be determined.
“Finally got over that hump,” Blackburn said. “It’s unbelievable. After (Thursday) night to come back and win over a super team is great for these kids.”
Indeed, a walk-off home run Thursday by Hargrave’s Christin Haygood in Game 2 sabotaged the Lady Broncos’ first attempt to close out the series, forcing the tiebreaker. What might have been a devastating loss against a veteran team was brushed aside for a better day Saturday.
“I just prepared myself to be the best I could be and trust the defense to do its job,” Schultz said. “We have a great team.”
Schultz was in control throughout, thwarting a couple of two-out threats by the Lady Falcons (29-12) in the second and fifth innings. She walked two and struck out five. After a two-out double by Maddie Jones in the fifth, Schultz retired the final seven batters and closed it by striking out Maddi Smith.
The Lady Broncos (31-6), meanwhile, made the most of their scoring opportunities.
Madison Lux opened the second with a single to right, stole second and went to third on an infield single by Elaina Herrera. Lake Belton then executed a double-steal that brought Lux home for the game’s first run.
“It was just a matter of communicating with the coach and knowing where the ball’s at,” Lux said.
Casey Schultz gave the Lady Broncos a little more breathing room in the fourth, leading off with a double to the wall in center field shortly after having a potential home run sail just wide of the foul pole in left. She reached third on a groundout and scored on a passed ball for a 2-0 margin.
Zakayia Fredrick and Shelby Schultz had leadoff base hits in later innings, but neither scored in the otherwise quiet offensive game. The Lady Broncos scratched out five hits against Haygood.
Lake Belton, with a roster of only freshmen and sophomores, eliminated a Hargrave program that won state titles in 2015 and ’19.
The Lady Broncos seemed unfazed by it all.
“It’s both nerve-wracking and rewarding at the same time,” Lux said. “We just look at it as we have nothing to lose.”
Blackburn has been through many wars and won his share of them, but this one had him a little more emotional.
“Shelby was great after that home run (in Game 2), and Lux had a great series as did Casey Schultz,” he said. “I’m just super excited for these kids.”