The unsung hero behind the work of any married male coach at any level is his wife.
With the long hours spent planning, preparing and participating in games multiple nights per week, not to mention the preoccupation with those same endeavors at home, it’s the wife who tends to shoulder the load of all else away from the field. Raising children, tending to the functions of a household and having her own career make the life of a coach’s wife as mountainous as that of the coach. Perhaps more so.
Regina McQueen was the very embodiment of the model coach’s wife.
Through the triumphs and travails of her husband, legendary former Temple football coach Bob McQueen, Regina was the anchor of a home that raised three sons and one daughter — Mark, Scott, Kyle and Amanda — amid the backdrop of one of the state’s highest profile athletic programs. She was there every step of the way.
Regina died last month at age 82 after a seven-year battle with Lewy body dementia. Regina and Bob were married for 63 years, and she was the unwavering first lady of Temple football for 28 years while bringing up a family and teaching.
“She was a great mom and a great coach’s wife,” Bob said. “She allowed me to do my job. Being a coach’s wife isn’t easy, and she was so good at it.”
As a sophomore at Tulsa University, Bob grudgingly attended a student mixer at the behest of some of his football teammates. It was at the Tulsa Student Union that he first saw a young lady dancing about the room. Soon after, two athletic trainer friends of Bob told him they knew a girl he should meet.
It turned out to be the same girl he saw dancing at the mixer, the future Regina McQueen.
They were married a year later while Bob was still playing football and working in the summers to make ends meet. Regina quit school early to work and help pay rent on their home in Tulsa. She later finished her degree in home economics at Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Bob set about on his coaching trek by returning to Temple at Lamar Junior High, then Cameron, then Belton, then Mexia as head coach and then to SMU as an assistant. The nomadic lifestyle many coaches undertake was not what the McQueens sought. They wanted to settle in one place, with that one place being Temple and with Bob as the head coach.
Truth be told, that may never have happened without the encouragement of Regina.
Bob desperately wanted the Temple job when it came open after the 1971 season, but veteran coach George Kirk had the inside track. Kirk had been offered the job years before but was unable to get released from another contract. Kirk, with whom Bob had coached at Cameron, was vying for it again.
Bob expressed his doubts to Regina about getting the job. Her response went a long way toward changing their life and Wildcats history.
“She said, ‘Bobby, I never knew you to run from a fight because you thought you were going to lose,’” he recalled.
It was the motivation he needed to organize his campaign for the job.
With Regina at his side in the winter of 1972, Bob was the keynote speaker at the Spring High School football banquet — where his longtime assistant Raymond Bennett was the head coach — when he was informed that he would be the next coach of the Temple Wildcats.
“A lot of tears were shed that night,” he said.
Regina’s role didn’t end with encouragement and maintaining the home. She was often an integral part of hiring new coaches.
When possible, the wife of a prospective coach would meet with Regina as her husband interviewed with Bob before he would offer the job. She continued to nurture the younger wives by hosting dinners and baby showers.
“If we did anything right, it was to hire good coaches,” Bob said. “I have said, and I believe it to be true, that coaches fail in coaching when their wives won’t allow them the time they have to put in to do the job. It’s a hard job and requires a lot of time.”
Being a coach’s wife sometimes requires a stiff upper lip. Typically, it’s the wife — rather than the perceived target — who has to listen to the catcalls and criticism in the stands.
“Fans are being fans, and coaches’ wives have to listen to things they don’t want to hear,” Bob said. “Regina learned to do that.”
As Regina’s health began its slow descent, their roles reversed. Bob tenderly cared for that young coed he first saw prancing about in the Tulsa Student Union more than a half-century before. The same lady who had taken care of him and their children for so long, Bob — with significant assistance from locally based adult children Kyle and Amanda and nursing staff — fed and made sure she had the love, attention and physical comforts necessary as her cognitive abilities faded.
Once Regina required fulltime care away from their home, Bob’s daily mission became to make sure she laughed before he left her side. Until the end, he never failed to do so.
As the family received visitors before last week’s memorial service, a friend showed Bob the lyrics to the popular ballad “Wind Beneath My Wings” that extols the heroic virtues of a companion who remained happily supportive in the background while the other received the acclaim.
“That’s what Regina was to me,” McQueen said. “She was the captain of my team every year.”