Unless you are intimately familiar with Rockdale athletic history, or NCAA basketball statistical leaders or the early machinations of the American Basketball Association, you’ve probably never heard of Leroy Wright.
That mattered little to Wright, who made decisions based less on designs aboubt fame as he did personal practicality.
Yet Wright, who died earlier this year at 82 in Charlotte, N.C., put an indelible stamp on every team he played for and has records that still stand generations later.
Wright was born in Rosebud in May of 1937, the first of three future pro athletes to originate from Rosebud, including former Dallas and Washington football player A.D. Whitfield and NFL Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson.
A few years later, the Wright family left Falls County for Rockdale where Wright grew into a 6-foot-9 frame and starred in multiple sports at the segregated Rockdale Aycock school.
Wright quarterbacked Aycock to the 1955 Prairie View Interscholastic League state championship and followed that by pacing the basketball team to the PVIL title in the early spring of 1956.
At Aycock, Wright developed a “jump hook” under the tutelage of coach Ralph Johnson that served him well for many more years of basketball. Wright never saw Johnson again after high school, but in 2012 he told the Telegram that Johnson was, “The best coach I ever had. I never learned anything new after high school.”
Both Wright and Johnson were among the 12 inaugural inductees into the Rockdale Athletic Hall of Honor in 2007.
The offers were there to play at the next level in either football or basketball. Oklahoma, New Mexico State and Grambling, among others, were interested in his services as a football player.
Unfortunately, none of those offers were from Southwest Conference schools that were another decade away from recruiting black athletes. As his tall frame suggested, he went the basketball route. He told me in 2012 that he wanted to play for Baylor or another SWC school, but the doors were closed to him. Wright accepted a full scholarship from the College of Pacific in Stockton, Calif.
If there was ever any personal malice about the racial norms of the era, he didn’t let on. He simply took advantage of the opportunity that presented itself and raised the rebounding standard to a level that hasn’t been matched in the more than 60 years since.
Wright pulled down 25 rebounds per game — and averaged 16 points — in his junior season of 1958-59 to lead the NCAA in that category. His 652 rebounds in 26 games are still the all-time high and no one has crossed the 600-rebound threshold since Artis Gilmore in 1971. He repeated as the NCAA rebound leader the following year, played in the East-West All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden and was drafted in the second round by the Boston Celtics.
For the Celtics, it was a tossup between Wright and future 13-year Boston veteran Satch Sanders for whom to take in the first round. In college, Wright nursed an injured knee, which tipped the scales in Sanders’ favor. But being a second-round pick into a league that had only eight teams was still an elite accomplishment for a 22-year-old from Rockdale.
In either case, Wright didn’t report to the Celtics camp, opting instead to get a regular job — a stunning decision to be sure for the 2020 mindset to grasp, but in 1960 that seemed the more prudent option. The Celtics already had one of the game’s greatest rebounders in Bill Russell, who was in his prime.
It didn’t, however, mean the end of Wright’s basketball career. It just meant it was far more obscure than potentially being part of the Celtics’ dynasty of the 1960s.
Asked in 2012 if he had any regrets about walking away from the Celtics, Wright said, “Absolutely not. I don’t think my knee would have held up anyway.”
Wright worked for Tesa Tape, Inc. as a sales coordinator and played for its basketball teams, known as the Tuck Tapers in New York, Washington and Philadelphia in the National Industrial Basketball League, a league that allowed mill workers the opportunity to compete in basketball.
The NIBL saw interest waning in the early 1960s and the Tapers joined the American Basketball League, which was a forerunner to the American Basketball Association.
In the meantime, Wright played for the Wilkes-Barre Barons of the East Pennsylvania Basketball League and helped them to the finals in 1962-63.
Wright was still in the game when the ABA got its start in 1967-68 and he joined the Pittsburgh Pipers. The Pipers were the class of the fledgling league, led by future Hall of Famer Connie Hawkins, and won the ABA’s first championship.
Despite the title, the team moved to Minnesota the next season. Wright’s playing time declined dramatically, but the respect he had from teammates and management only grew. At 30, he was the oldest player on the team and perhaps in the league. He was promoted to assistant coach, making him the first black coach in ABA history.
Afterward, he resumed his long career at Tesa Tape, enjoyed almost 64 years of marriage to his beloved Thelma and raised four children.
Wright didn’t dwell much on what might have been. Winning state championships in two sports, holding the NCAA season rebounding record possibly into infinity and his place in ABA history suited him just fine.