Gateville’s Evan Washburn followed up a first-round 69 with a 75 on Thursday, finishing fourth at the Class 4A Region I boys golf tournament in Lubbock and clinching a state berth.
Washburn, who was second after Wednesday’s first round, joined Fort Stockton’s Alex Williams and Seminole’s Cason Johnson as individual medalists to advance to the May 17-18 4A state tournament at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.
Regional champion Argyle, featuring individual winner Gavin Lane (67-63—130), Canyon and Monahans claimed the team spots at state. Gatesville was eighth.
At the 3A Region III girls tournament in Brenham, Cameron Yoe (462-432--894) finished sixth. Caldwell (744), McGregor (770) and West (838) advanced to the state tournament.