Temple, Belton and Lake Belton were playoff qualifiers a year ago, and the local trio begins the quest tonight for a repeat performance and then some as the girls basketball season officially tips.
The Tem-Cats, guided by fifth-year head coach RaShonta LeBlanc, open at 6:30 p.m. today against Waco University at Wildcat Gym. Coached by Eric Regier, in his second season, the Lady Tigers hit the court at 8 tonight on the road versus Austin McCallum. With Tiffney Barnes now at the helm, the Lady Broncos take on Austin LBJ at 6:30 inside Bronco Gym for their opener.
Change certainly could fit as one theme this season.
The Tem-Cats return just two varsity players — All-District 12-6A second-team selection Rene’Jah Jackson, a senior, and fellow senior Malaya President — from the 2021 squad that tied for third in the league, lost to Duncanville, 69-39, in the bi-district round and finished 20-15.
Two freshmen, four sophomores, one junior and two more seniors round out Temple’s new-look squad, which remains in 12-6A with newcomers Pflugerville Weiss, Hutto and Hewitt Midway, and holdovers Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Bryan.
The Tem-Cats’ district opener is set for Dec. 13 against Bryan.
Coming off the program’s first playoff appearance in six seasons, the Lady Tigers will have a fresh starting five and a new classification in which to contend.
Belton, which was the fourth seed from 12-6A in 2021 when it went 14-17 and lost to DeSoto, 76-18, in the first round, is now a Class 5A program placed in District 22 with Lake Belton, Killeen Chaparral, Killeen, Killeen Ellison, Killeen Shoemaker, Waco and Waco University.
Regier said freshman Sarah Brown, senior Trinity Espitia and senior Rozalynn Leibowitz will be key players as the Lady Tigers get underway. Belton’s home opener is 7 p.m. Tuesday against Lampasas, and it kicks off district play Dec. 9 against Chaparral.
Barnes previously was the head coach at Copperas Cove and takes over for Taylor Hill, who coached the Lady Broncos during their first two seasons.
Lake returns seven players — seniors Isabella Hinds, Madison Lux and Trinity Fly, juniors Cassidy Gladney, Ella Wagenaar and Angie DeLeon and sophomore Natalie Maldonado — from last year’s team that went from winning a postseason play-in game to a 4A Region III quarterfinal in which it lost to Burnet to close a 22-11 campaign.
Barnes said the Lady Broncos are adapting to expectations as they prepare for the shift up to 5A.
League play begins for Lake Belton on Dec. 9 against Shoemaker.
The Lady Tigers and Lady Broncos are slated to play one another in 22-5A action Jan. 10 and Feb. 3.