Temple’s scheduled morning practice Monday to kick off the first week of fall camp is just the first fresh element as seventh-year football head coach Scott Stewart guides the Wildcats into 2022.
Persistently inconvenient and excessive heat caused the switch from Temple’s usual afternoon training preference. The ever-changing educational and coaching landscape had a hand in shuffling a different area of the status quo, and change swept through Temple’s staff during the offseason.
Longtime offensive coordinator Josh Sadler was hired in June as head coach at Killeen — which moved from Class 6A to 5A during the UIL’s biennial realignment in February — and Robby Case was promoted into that role after two years as Temple’s special teams coordinator/receivers coach.
“He’s a dear friend of mine. Obviously, it’s tough to pass up that opportunity. They picked a hell of a coach,” Stewart said of Sadler before transitioning to Case, who spent the early portion of his coaching career at the collegiate level.
“He’s a why and a how guy. He likes to attack defenses. He wants to find that matchup. He’s done a heck of a job.”
Case’s shift and other departures cleared the way for offensive hires that Stewart emphatically lauded because of the experience and potential circulating within the group.
“I’m not taking anything away from the people that left, but this might be the most talented offensive staff I’ve ever been around,” said Stewart, whose team is the two-time defending District 12-6A champion.
Brand new to Temple are passing game coordinator Brad Stanfield, who most recently was at Richmond Foster, receivers coach Sidney Parker, offensive line coach James Norman, receivers coach Jimario Grounds and running backs coach Bryant King.
Back in an elevated role is Mike Jones, who now will run special teams. Veteran offensive line coach/run game coordinator Mike Bickham and assistant offensive line coach Brock Rumfield return as well.
Rumfield also was hired during the spring to replace Dallas Robertson as the Wildcats baseball head coach.
“Grateful for the opportunity and excited to get to work to continue the legacy of Temple football,” Case said on social media when his hiring was announced in June.
The Wildcats gained an average of 377.3 yards and scored 44 points per game last season while allowing 340.7 yards and 25.75 points en route to a 9-3 season and second straight appearance in the 6A Division II area round.
Dexter Knox maintains his position as Temple’s defensive coordinator, with assistant DC/linebackers coach Chris Pilot, defensive line coach Robert Havens, defensive backs coach Jones and outside linebackers coach Justin Pierce also staying in familiar spots. Joining them this season are line coaches Scott Clark and Augie Guzman, and safeties coach Jeremy Mitchell.
The Wildcats — about 250 of them across the freshman, junior varsity and varsity levels — will take the practice field sometime around 7 a.m. Monday for the first of two shirts-shorts-and-helmets sessions. Shoulder pads are put on Wednesday, and full pads Saturday.
Temple is slated to scrimmage Manor and Killeen on Aug. 19 at Manor. A time has yet to be determined. The season opener is 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at McKinney.