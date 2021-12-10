Belton’s girls basketball team held Killeen Shoemaker’s offense in check as the Lady Tigers earned a 46-31 win in the District 12-6A opener for both teams Friday night in Killeen.
After leading by four after one quarter, Belton (6-8, 1-0) took a 23-12 lead into halftime and pushed its advantage to 13 by the end of the third.
Killeen Shoemaker dropped to 10-6, 0-1 with the loss.
BOYS
Academy tournament
Academy 90, Lake Belton 79
Lake Belton 18 19 16 26 — 79
Academy 17 17 30 26 — 90
Lake Belton — Hammond 23, Flores 14, Wilcox 10, Brazzle 8, King 7, Jarrett 5, Bridges 1.
Academy (8-5) — Franklin 27, Rambeau 18, Lockett 18, Col. Shackelford 17, Clark 5, Langfeld 3, Coo. Shackelford, 2.
Cameron Yoe 77, Bellville 49
Yoe (9-1) — Hemphill 14, Bynaum 14, Hollas 13, Goldsby 12.
Navasota 90, Cameron Yoe 86
Yoe (9-2) — Goolsby 24, Goldsby 21, Bynaum 15.
Other Scores
Belton 67, San Antonio MacArthur 49
Belton 77, Converse Judson 58
Groesbeck 50, Moody 28
Georgetown Gateway Prep 63, Rogers 58
Waco Connally 60, Salado 45
GIRLS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Killeen 49, Temple 43
Temple 11 9 12 11 — 43
Killeen 8 12 14 15 — 49
Temple (10-6, 0-1) — Colbert 23, Hall 13, Thomas 5, Kirkwood 2.
Killeen (9-8, 1-0) — Gibbs 24, Jennings 10, Simpson 10, Hatten 2, Gibson 2, Spencer 1.
Other Scores
Moody 29, Riesel 14