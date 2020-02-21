WACO — The Academy Lady Bees have said all year that it has been their defense that’s won basketball games.
On Friday night at University High School, that defense saved the Lady Bees’ season by coming up with a big stop late to help Academy hold on for a 41-40 win over the Grandview Lady Zebras in a Class 3A area-round playoff game.
“That was amazing,” Academy senior post Alex Fastzkie said. “It was very nerve-racking. My mind isn’t even functioning right now. It’s a big relief to get this one out of the way.”
Leading 39-34 entering the final 1:12, the Lady Bees (22-12) turned over the ball several times, and the Lady Zebras capitalized with a 6-0 run to take a 40-39 lead with 22 seconds to play.
“We knew they would pressure us,” Academy coach Brian Pursche said. “We were preaching to them, ‘Don’t let them speed us up. Don’t let them speed us up.’ They sped us up the last two minutes of the game and we weren’t taking care of the ball.”
Academy went up 41-40 on Desi Bolin’s driving basket with 18 seconds remaining.
The Lady Zebras were whistled for a charge on their ensuing possession, giving the Lady Bees the ball with 11 seconds left before another Academy turnover with 7 seconds to go gave Grandview one final opportunity.
“I was kind of scared,” Fastzkie said of the final seconds. “I had a feeling they would come up, get off a shot and drain it.”
The Lady Zebras didn’t.
Academy’s defense closed down Madison Metzler’s drive, forcing her errant pass, and the buzzer sounded to the relief of the Lady Bees.
“We lost our head for a little bit there,” Pursche said of his team’s final turnover. “But we kept our composure on defense.”
Fastzkie and fellow post Ellie Erwin paced the Lady Bees with nine points each, with Fastzkie scoring the team’s first four points of the game as Academy rushed out to a 9-3 lead. Bolin and guard Aubrey Fossett finished with seven each.
The Lady Zebras (21-6) were led by Brooklyn Prater, who scored eight of her game-high 12 points in the fourth.
The Lady Bees, who advanced to the third round for the sixth consecutive year, will play Malakoff — a 35-32 winner over Lexington — next week at a time and place to be determined.
“We fought to the end because we knew we were not finished,” Fastzkie said. “Me and our two other seniors out there are not ready for our senior season to be finished. We fought with our best effort and came out with a win.”