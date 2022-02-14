AUSTIN — Carson Hammond scored a game-high 18 points, and No. 16 Mary Hardin-Baylor eased past Concordia Texas 82-73 on Monday night to clinch the right to host next week’s American Southwest Conference tournament.
Kyle Wright and Payton Brooks added 10 points apiece for the Crusaders (20-2, 15-2), who were up 38-32 at halftime and used a 10-2 run coming out of intermission to build a comfortable cushion.
Alexander Estrada had 17 points to pace Concordia (8-13, 5-12), which committed 23 turnovers.
UMHB closes out the regular season with home games against Belhaven on Thursday and East Texas Baptist on Saturday.