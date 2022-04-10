District 17-2A Meet
Top four in each event advance to
District 17/18-2A area meet:
BOYS
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Fisher, Crawford, 43-6¾; 2. Fulton, Rosebud-Lott, 42-7¾; 3. Crawford, 42-4½; 4. Kahlig, Rosebud-Lott, 41-9.
Discus — 1. Fulton, Rosebud-Lott, 123-4; 2. Walker, Crawford, 120-11; 3. Harrison, Crawford, 115-0; 4. Orr, Moody, 111-8.
Long jump — 1. Johnson, Rosebud-Lott, 21-1; 2. Lewis, Rosebud-Lott, 20-9; 3. Davis, Chilton, 20-4; 4. Horne, Bruceville-Eddy, 19-6.
Triple jump — 1. Johnson, Rosebud-Lott, 43-10; 2. Davis, Chilton, 42-5½; 3. Lewis, Rosebud-Lott, 41-9; 4. Hohhertz, Moody, 41-7½.
High jump — 1. Lewis, Rosebud-Lott, 5-9; 2. Staton, Moody, 5-8; 3. Rape, Bruceville-Eddy, 5-7; 4. Saucedo, Rosebud-Lott, 5-4.
Pole vault — 1. Eaton, Bruceville-Eddy, 15-7; 2. Bray, Bosqueville, 13-0; 3. Ward, Crawford, 12-6; 4. Watson, Moody, 11-6.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Madson, Bruceville-Eddy, 10:51.19; 2. Cunningham, Waco Rapoport, 10:51.43; 3. Robb, Crawford, 12:01.10; 4. Jackson, Moody, 12:34.00.
4x100 relay — 1. Rosebud-Lott, 44.95; 2. Bruceville-Eddy, 45.42; 3. Crawford, 45.48; 4. Chilton, 45.60.
800 — 1. Madson, Bruceville-Eddy, 2:11.13; 2. Casqueria, Moody, 2:16.12; 3. Allison, Rosebud-Lott, 2:19.30; 4. Hickock, Crawford, 2:24.84.
110 hurdles — 1. Zeinert, Rosebud-Lott, 17.56; 2. Finan, Rosebud-Lott, 17.63; 3. D’Angelo, Crawford, 18.50; 4. Washington, Chilton, 18.76.
100 — 1. Taylor, Chilton, 11.24; 2. Johnson, Rosebud-Lott, 11.31; 3. Moore, Bosqueville, 11.41; 4. Watkins, Bosqueville, 11.41.
4x200 relay — 1. Crawford, 1:33.83; 2. Rosebud-Lott, 1:35.30; 3. Chilton, 1:36.38; 4. Moody, 1:38.27.
400 — 1. Powers, Crawford, 51.97; 2. Cunningham, Crawford, 55.15; 3. Davis, Chilton, 55.47; 4. Jackson, Bosqueville, 55.71.
300 hurdles — 1. Landrum, Rosebud-Lott, 42.37; 2. Staton, Moody, 44.54; 3. Finan, Rosebud-Lott, 44.71; 4. Nunn, Bosqueville, 45.14.
200 — 1. Johnson, Rosebud-Lott, 23.37; 2. Fernandez, Chilton, 23.67; 3. Saucedo, Rosebud-Lott, 23.83; 4. Watkins, Bosqueville, 23.90.
1,600 — 1. Madson, Bruceville-Eddy, 4:56.27; 2. Cunningham, Rapoport, 4:56.97; 3. Robb, Crawford, 5:10.07; 4. Jackson, Moody, 5:45.17.
4x400 relay — 1. Crawford, 3:29.59; 2. Bruceville-Eddy, 3:41.22; 3. Moody, 3:45.56; 4. Rosebud-Lott, 3:46.56.
GIRLS
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Hale, Moody, 34-9¼; 2. Cashaw, Chilton, 32-2¼; 3. Chatham, Moody, 30-6½; 4. Patterson, Bosqueville, 30-1¾.
Discus — 1. Patterson, Bosqueville, 99-2; 2. Hale, Moody, 89-5; 3. Edwards, Rosebud-Lott, 88-1; 4. Walker, Rosebud-Lott, 85-5.
Long jump — 1. Larkin, Rosebud-Lott, 15-11; 2. Robinson, Chilton, 15-9; 3. Robinson, Chilton, 15-4; 4. Puryear, Bruceville-Eddy, 15-4.
Triple jump — 1. Speasmaker, Bruceville-Eddy, 33-3; 2. Murphy, Chilton, 33-1; 3. Wilson, Chilton, 32-7; 4. Robinson, Chilton, 32-7.
High jump — 1. Holmes, Waco Rapoport, 4-10; 2. Godwin, Moody, 4-9; 3. Driver, Moody, 4-6; 4. Buhl, Rosebud-Lott, 4-6.
Pole vault — 1. Goodwin, Moody, 7-6; 2. (tie) Fairey, Moody and Vega, Rosebud-Lott and Glass, Crawford, 7-0.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Chatham, Moody, 14:50.11; 2. Barutha, Crawford, 15:07.70; 3. Featherston, Crawford, 15:08.41; 4. Jones, Moody, 17:11.77.
4x100 relay — 1. Crawford, 52.19; 2. Chilton, 52.51; 3. Rapoport, 52.91; 4. Bruceville-Eddy, 53.04.
800 — 1. Hale, Moody, 2:46.65; 2. Featherston, Crawford, 2:46.75; 3. Bouvier, Rosebud-Lott, 2:53.83; 4. Chatham, Moody, 2:56.59.
100 hurdles — 1. Vega, Rosebud-Lott, 17.91; 2. Marburger, Moody, 18.13; 3. Elmore, Crawford, 18.20; 4. Cannon, Rosebud-Lott, 20.23.
100 — 1. Wilson, Chilton, 12.70; 2. Holmes, Rapoport, 13.05; 3. Merchant, Bosqueville, 13.05; 4. Lee, Rapoport, 13.29.
4x200 relay — 1. Chilton, 1:52.68; 2. Moody, 1:55.24; 3. Bruceville-Eddy, 1:55.32; 4. Crawford, 1:58.50.
400 — 1. Hayes, Crawford, 1:03.44; 2. Lusk, Crawford, 1:04.90; 3. Merchant, Bosqueville, 1:05.34; 4. Maddox, Crawford, 1:08.68.
300 hurdles — 1. Elmore, Crawford, 52.97; 2. Marburger, Moody, 53.31; 3. Driver, Moody, 56.17; 4. Cannon, Rosebud-Lott, 57.36.
200 — 1. Robinson, Chilton, 27.33; 2. Merchant, Bosqueville, 27.50; 3. Hopwood, Chilton, 27.70; 4. Buhl, Rosebud-Lott, 28.08.
1,600 — 1. Bouvier, Rosebud-Lott, 6:24.06; 2. Featherston, Crawford, 6:24.65; 3. Chatham, Moody, 6:31.99; 4. Barutha, Crawford, 6:57.22.
4x400 relay — 1. Crawford, 4:24.0; 2. Chilton, 4:32.0; 3. Moody, 4:33.0; 4. Rosebud-Lott, 4:43.0.
District 27-2A Meet
Top four in each event advance to
District 27/28-2A area meet:
BOYS
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Brown, Holland, 44-6¾; 2. Mitchell, Hearne, 44-1¼; 3. Leschber, Thorndale, 41-4; 4. Chaney, Holland, 40-8¾.
Discus — 1. Leschber, Thorndale, 133-10; 2. Bonkowski, Thrall, 122-1; 3. Chaney, Holland, 110-9; 4. Ferrell, Milano, 107-9.
Long jump — 1. Dunn, Hearne, 19-9; 2. Ryder, Granger, 19-5; 3. Michalek, Holland, 19-2; 4. Grissom, Thrall, 18-7½.
Triple jump — 1. Griffin, Holland, 41-10; 2. Langham, Hearne, 40-8½; 3. Cantu, Holland, 39-7½; 4. Clawson, Thorndale, 39-6½.
High jump — 1. Ryder, Granger, 5-9; 2. Michalek, Holland, 5-8; 3. Cantu, Holland, 5-8; 4. Wilkie, Granger, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. Herzog, Thorndale, 10-6; 2. Roberts, Thorndale, 10-0; 3. Finn, Thrall, 9-6; 4. Griffin, Holland, 9-6.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Tellez, Hearne, 11:22.45; 2. Harmann, Thrall, 11:34.32; 3. Koenig, Milano, 11:51.14; 4. Dahl, Thrall, 11:52.93.
4x100 relay — 1. Thorndale, 43.87; 2. Hearne, 44.09; 3. Granger, 45.08; 4. Thrall, 45.53.
800 — 1. Murillo, Granger, 2:12.49; 2. Alcala, Milano, 2:13.15; 3. Gregory, Thrall, 2:14.19; 4. Dahl, Thrall, 2:21.01.
110 hurdles — 1. Grissom, Thrall, 16.44; 2. Griffin, Holland, 16.72; 3. Hill, Thrall, 17.09; 4. Hutka, Granger, 17.71.
100 — 1. McCoy, Thorndale, 11.08; 2. Gunnels, Hearne, 11.21; 3. Grissom, Thrall, 11.50; 4. Cantwell, Granger, 11.77.
4x200 relay — 1. Thorndale, 1:34.43; 2. Holland, 1:36.83; 3. Thrall, 1:36.84; 4. Granger, 1:37.23.
400 — 1. Poling, Thrall, 58.82; 2. Millar, Milano, 57.39; 3. Dunn, Hearne, 52.07; 4. Severson, Holland, 55.65.
300 hurdles — 1. Langham, Hearne, 42.43; 2. Grissom, Thrall, 42.49; 3. Stefek, Thrall, 44.41; 4. Clawson, Thorndale, 45.12.
200 — 1. Dunn, Hearne, 22.68; 2. Beasley, Thorndale, 23.21; 3. McCoy, Thorndale, 23.54; 4. Neighbors, Thrall, 23.78.
1,600 — 1. Tellez, Hearne, 5:02.53; 2. Harmann, Thrall, 5:14.06; 3. Porter, Thrall, 5:17.25; 4. Dahl, Thrall, 5:19.32.
4x400 relay — 1. Holland, 3:44.72; 2. Thrall, 3:47.32; 3. Granger, 3:56.10; 4. Hearne, 4:17.12.
GIRLS
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Couch, Thrall, 33-4; 2. Hargrove, Holland, 33-3; 3. Gordon, Milano, 30-6½; 4. Golden, Hearne, 29-8½.
Discus — 1. Leschber, Thrall, 97-11; 2. Couch, Thrall, 95-9; 3. Hargrove, Holland, 90-7; 4. Meyer, Milano, 81-10.
Long jump — 1. Johnson, Hearne, 16-4; 2. K.Kriczky, Holland, 15-7; 3. M.Kriczky, Holland, 15-3; 4. Pajestka, Holland, 14-7.
Triple jump — 1. Johnson, Hearne, 35-2; 2. M.Kriczky, Holland, 34-2½; 3. K.Kriczky, Holland, 33-4½; 4. Widner, Thrall, 32-6½.
High jump — 1. Cross, Holland, 5-0; 2. Jackson, Thrall, 4-8; 3. Pajestka, Holland, 4-6.
Pole vault — 1. Koonce, Thrall, 8-6; 2. Johnson, Thrall, 7-0; 3. Tyler, Holland, 7-0; 4. Northcott, Thorndale, 7-0.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Laurence, Thrall, 12:39.23; 2. Carrillo, Milano, 14:44.07; 3. Ingram, Holland, 15:10.79; 4. Yanez, Thrall, 15:58.13.
4x100 relay — 1. Thrall, 52.72; 2. Thorndale, 54.04; 3. Granger, 54.45; 4. Holland, 58.21.
800 — 1. Laurence, Thrall, 2:30.68; 2. Koenig, Milano, 2:42.87; 3. Taylor, Hearne, 2:44.69; 4. Crabb, Thrall, 2:48.63.
100 hurdles — 1. Couch, Thrall, 16.31; 2. Reese, Granger, 17.04; 3. Hand, Holland, 19.43; 4. Tubbs, Holland, 20.84.
100 — 1. Koonce, Thrall, 12.81; 2. K.Kriczky, Holland, 13.09; 3. Martinka, Thorndale, 13.21; 4. Dunn, Hearne, 13.31.
4x200 relay — 1. Thrall, 1:51.25; 2. Granger, 1:56.80; 3. Thorndale, 1:57.09; 4. Holland, 1:57.28.
400 — 1. Cunningham, Thrall, 1:05.32; 2. Johnson, Thrall, 1:06.66; 3. Martinka, Thorndale, 1:07.29; 4. Meadors, Thorndale, 1:07.53.
300 hurdles — 1. Johnson, Hearne, 51.42; 2. Couch, Thrall, 52.13; 3. Hand, Holland, 52.86; 4. Moccia, Milano, 53.22.
200 — 1. Martinka, Thorndale, 27.38; 2. K.Kriczky, Holland, 27.81; 3. Dunn, Hearne, 28.15; 4. Jackson, Thrall, 28.55.
1,600 — 1. Laurence, Thrall, 5:47.31; 2. Koenig, Milano, 6:08.54; 3. Martinez, Granger, 6:26.05; 4. Crabb, Thrall, 6:26.79.
4x400 relay — 1. Thrall, 4:27.75; 2. Holland, 4:36.87; 3. Granger, 4:51.01; 4. Thorndale, 5:09.51.