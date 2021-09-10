HOLLAND — For most of the opening half Friday night, the Holland Hornets and Waco Reicher Cougars had trouble putting up points, scoring just a field goal apiece.
Things got wild in the final minute of the half, though, with each team scoring a touchdown and Holland adding a safety en route to a 33-23 win over the Cougars in their home opener at Hornet Field.
“Isn’t this fun?” Holland coach Brad Talbert said of the frantic end to the half. “I didn’t know whether to yell or cheer. We’re coaching and trying to get better.”
Talbert did a little of both during the final minute of the half.
With the game tied at 3 and Holland setting up for a field goal at the Reicher 9 with 1:06 left before intermission, a low snap sent the Hornets scrambling and falling short of the first down. The Cougars took over at their 8 and on second down, Clayton Baggerly led a swarm of Hornets and sacked Reicher’s William Ayensworth in the end zone to put Holland up 5-3 with 52 seconds left in the half.
Dawson Haney then returned the free kick 78 yards for the first touchdown of the night, giving the Hornets a 12-3 lead with an extra point by Jose Arzola.
The Cougars started their next possession with 30 seconds left at their 38, and Ayensworth hit Eric Ochoa on the first play down the right sideline for a 62-yard touchdown pass to cut it to 12-10, which is where the game stood at halftime.
Holland scored on its opening possession of the second half on a 3-yard run by JC Chaney to go up 19-10 and, after the teams traded possessions, Joe Chaffin pushed it to 26-10 on the first play of the fourth quarter with a 28-yard run.
Holland seemed to be in control as its defense, which held the Cougars to minus-16 yards rushing, forced a punt on Reicher’s ensuing drive. However, the Hornets fumbled on their second play, giving the Cougars some hope.
Ayensworth capped a nine-play drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Blake Brown to cut the gap to 26-16 with 6:28 to play, and the Cougars successfully recovered an onside kick that bounced off a Holland player.
“We are just young,” Talbert said of giving up the onside kick. “Hopefully if that happens in district, we’ll be ready for it.”
Ayensworth connected with Tyler Ward on a 36-yard touchdown pass to cut Holland’s lead to 26-23 with just over 4 minutes to play, before the Hornets recovered the ensuing onside kick.
“That’s the one that matters,” Talbert said with a slight laugh.
On third-and-4 at the Reicher 46 with 2:14 left, Haney found a big hole up the middle and scored to give Holland a 10-point cushion.
An interception by Klay Pursche on the second play of the Cougars’ final drive sealed the win for the Hornets.
“This team is just going to have to scrap and they know it,” Talbert said. “We did some good things, and it’s going to be a good film session.”
Holland sacked Ayensworth five times and held Ochoa to just 13 yards on 14 carries, stopping him for a loss nine times.
The Cougars were able to pass the ball successfully at times, completing 15 of 29 passes.
“They got behind us on some deep passes,” Talbert said. “That’s something we have to work on.”
Holland rushed for 297 yards, with six players carrying the ball, led by Clayton Baggerly with 18 carries for 90 yards.
Holland hosts Crawford next week.
HOLLAND 33, WACO REICHER 23
Reicher 0 10 0 13 — 23
Holland 3 9 7 14 — 33
Hol — Jose Arzola 30 field goal
Rei — Cesar Bentancourt 35 field goal
Hol — Safety: sack in end zone
Hol — Dawson Haney 78 kickoff return (Arzola kick)
Rei- Eric Ochoa 62 pass from William Ayensworth (Bentnacourt kick)
Hol — JC Chaney 30 run (Arzola kick)
Hol — Joe Chaffin 28 run (Arzola kick)
Rei — Blake Brown 20 pass from Ayensworth (run failed)
Rei — Tyler Ward 36 pass from Ayensworth (Bentancourt kick)
Hol — Dawson Haney 46 run ( Arzola kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rei Hol
First downs 10 14
Rushes-yards 22-(-16) 50-297
Passing yards 242 25
Comp.-Att.-Int. 15-29-1 1-3-0
Punts-average 4-31.8 1-45
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-yards 5-55 8-90
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Reicher: Ochoa 14-13, Joshua Fullbright 1-0, Ayensworth 7-(-29); Holland: Clayton Baggerly 18-90, Chaney 12-81, Haney 4-67, Chaffin 6-41, Klay Pursche 5-14, Javier Hernandez 3-9, team 2-(-5).
PASSING — Reicher: Ayensworth 14-23-1-238, Brown 1-5-0-4, team 0-1-0-0; Holland: Brody Cole 1-3-0-25.
RECEIVING — Reicher: Ochoa 2-94, Tyler Ward 2-46, Betancourt 2-39, Fullbright 2-35, Brown 1-20, Brett Becker 1-9, Freddy Duron 2-6, Ethan Contreras 2-3; Holland: Cole Ralston 1-25.