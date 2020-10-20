TROY — The emotions of Troy volleyball coach Rachel Melancon ran the gamut heading into Tuesday’s District 17-3A matchup with West.
Angry, upset, frustrated and even nervous were just a few of the adjectives she used to describe her feelings.
By the end of the night, though, she was able to at least crack a smile after her Trojanettes pulled off a 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 16-25, 15-10 victory to remain in the hunt for the district title.
“It’s been tough emotionally. It’s been tough mentally,” Melancon said. “Just with the scenario that’s happened, I’m very, very frustrated.”
The root of Melancon’s frustration stemmed from two of her starters being removed from school and placed in quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic, though neither player has tested positive for the virus. In addition, star outside hitter Graycee Mosley missed school Monday with an unrelated illness, and Melancon was concerned she might not play as well.
Mosley not only played, she shined by picking up 35 kills, including six coming in the deciding fifth set, and 28 digs. Caton Letbetter added eight kills and 14 digs, and Raylee Poff had 44 assists.
“West is my biggest enemy,” Mosley said. “I hate losing to West. Even losing one set to West made me mad. I didn’t want it to happen again.”
Nothing was easy for Troy (21-3, 10-1) on Tuesday. West (11-11, 5-4) took the first three points of the deciding game with a block by Tori Peters, a kill by Kennedy Eubanks, who finished with 16, and a Trojanettes hitting error. Mosley then began to take over, getting kills on two of the next three points and leading Troy on a 4-0 run to go up 6-5.
Still leading 7-6, the Trojanettes got the momentum they needed by winning a controversial point in which the West staff thought Troy’s Kamryn Deleon should have been called for a lift after the ball appeared to roll down her arm before she passed it. After the point ended with a mishit by the Lady Trojans’ Maddie Honea, the officials conferred and agreed that Deleon did not lift the ball.
Troy took advantage of West’s frustration and built a 10-7 lead. After the teams exchanged points, kills by Kylie Pierce and Mosley helped the Trojanettes reach match point at 14-10. Troy won it when West’s Dayla Woodward was ruled to have gone onto the Troy side of the court, sending the Trojanettes into a delayed celebration and the West coaches to the officials to argue the call without success.
“We are really trying for that district championship,” Mosley said. “We knew we had to win this to have a chance.
“Yesterday we found out that Kylee (Goad) and Kaycee (Cavanaugh) would be out, so everybody had to step up. Caton has never been an outside before, and she moved there tonight. Everyone just stepped up.”
Troy and Lorena entered the night with one district loss each, having split their two meetings. If they are tied after Friday’s action — in which Troy plays Clifton while Lorena battles West — the plan was to play a tiebreaker for seeding. However, Melancon said both teams have players out, so the squads will make a decision after Friday’s matches to determine if they want to play or flip for the top seed.
As of Tuesday night, Melancon was just happy to see her girls battle through a five-set match.
“I’ve been sick to my stomach since they pulled my two girls,” she said. “I hate if for the girls, but there’s nothing I can do. I wish I could do more. I told the team today, ‘I would put on a jersey and play for you because I want it so bad for you. But you have to want it that bad.’
“It’s so hard to go through this and have something crumble at the end. I’m proud they stepped up and fought.”