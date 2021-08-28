BELTON — Salado spoiled Stephen Hermesmeyer’s debut as Troy head coach, rolling to a 62-0 season-opening victory at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium on Friday night.
The Eagles defense held the Trojans to just 162 yards. Cooper Valle led the Trojans with 61 on four carries.
Meanwhile, Salado employed a ball-control offense that was good for 374 yards rushing on 50 carries. Quarterback Hutton Haire attempted only two passes, completing both, including a 45-yard, second-quarter touchdown to Josh Huckabee.
Seven Eagles scored touchdowns, led by Caden Strickland and Haire, who scored two apiece. Strickland was the game’s leading rusher with 119 yards on 12 carries.
After a scoreless first quarter, Strickland and Haire each scored a rushing touchdown, and Haire found Huckabee to make it 21-0 at the half.
The Eagles extended their lead to 34-0 in the third, getting touchdowns from Seth Reavis and Aidan Wilson, and they scored four more times in the final frame, including a 25-yard fumble return by Nolan Miller.
SALADO 62, TROY 0
Troy 0 0 0 0 — 0
Salado 0 21 13 28 — 62
Sal — Caden Strickland 27 run (Drew Bird kick)
Sal — Hutton Haire 25 run (Bird kick)
Sal — Josh Huckabee 45 pass from Haire (Bird kick)
Sal — Seth Reavis 30 run (Bird kick)
Sal — Aidan Wilson 4 run (kick failed)
Sal — Strickland 41 run (Morgan Adams kick)
Sal — Haire 4 run (Adams kick)
Sal — Nolan Miller 25 fumble return (Adams kick)
Sal — Gavyn Keyser 43 run (Adams kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Troy Sal
First downs 5 12
Rushes-yards 30-117 50-374
Passing yards 45 69
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-12-0 2-2-0
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Troy: Cooper Valle 4-61, Korey Gibson 9-46, Jace Carr 4-12, Ashton Fontz 2-4, Cannon Negron 3-(-3), Kadin Workman 8-(-3); Salado: Strickland 12-119, Wilson 12-72, Reavis 9-70, Haire 9-37, Adam Benavides 2-26, Dusty Rhiddlehoover 4-25, Bird 1-19, Miller 1-6.
PASSING — Troy: Carr 6-12-0-45; Salado: Haire 2-2-0-69.
RECEIVING — Troy: Valle 2-14, Ashton Farrell 1-14, Joel Ramos 1-10, John Stubblefield 1-4, Peyton London 1-3; Salado: Huckabee 1-45, Reavis 1-24.
— Reported by Dusty Youngblood
Burton 32
Holland 6
BURTON — The Burton Panthers honed in on the Holland Hornets in the season opener for both teams.
While Holland won last year’s meeting, 27-12, Burton controlled this contest, not punting the entire game and capitalizing on three recovered Holland fumbles, including one returned 25 yards by Jermiah Hudgen for a touchdown.
Clayton Baggerly provided Holland’s score on a 2-yard run and finished with 40 yards on nine carries.
Austin Gutierrez powered the Panthers attack with 111 yards on 17 carries, including the opening score on a 4-yard run.
BURTON 32, HOLLAND 6
Holland 0 0 0 6 — 6
Burton 7 13 6 6 — 32
Bur — Austin Gutierrez 4 run (German Alba kick)
Bur — Tyrone Gilmon 5 run (Alba kick)
Bur — Jermiah Hudgen 25 fumble return (kick blocked)
Bur — Ryan Roehling 22 run (kick failed)
Bur — Gilmon 1 run (kick failed)
Hol — Clayton Baggerly 2 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hol Bur
First downs 6 13
Rushes-yards 33-105 40-224
Passing yards 27 79
Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-2-0 3-4-0
Punts-average 3-40.0 0
Fumbles-lost 4-3 2-1
Penalties-yards 3-30 5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holland: Clayton Baggerly 9-40, J.C. Chaney 9-26, Bryson Taylor 8-14, Edgar Delatorre Gonzalez 2-9, Klay Pursche 3-9, Trey Grinnan 1-4, Dawson Haney 1-2. Burton: Austin Gutierrez 17-111, Pierson Spies 4-51, Ryan Roehling 4-24, Tyrone Gilmon 7-20, Jaden Brown 7-17, German Alba 1-1.
PASSING — Holland: Desi Cantu 1-2-0-27; Burton: Roehling 3-4-0-79.
RECEIVING — Holland: Pursche 1-27; Burton: Tanner Gore 2-43, Carson Lauter 1-36.
— Reported by Jill Marwitz
Weatherford Chr. 33
CTCS 12
The Weatherford Christian Lions overcame a 12-point deficit to claim a season-opening win over the Central Texas Christian Lions.
CTCS quarterback Alec Gonzales opened the scoring with touchdown runs of 9 and 1 yards.
The game was CTCS’ debut under new head coach Leif Johnston.
CTCS won last year’s meeting 45-0.
WEATHERFORD CHRISTIAN 33
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 12,
Weatherford 0 14 0 19 — 33
CTCS 6 6 0 0 — 12
CTCS — Alec Gonzalez 9 run (kick failed)
CTCS — Gonzalez 1 run (run failed)
Wea — Hunter McCoy 5 run (Gibson Cogdill kick)
Wea — McCoy 56 interception return (Cogdill kick)
Wea — Blake Heid 48 pass from McCoy (kick failed)
Wea — Ezra Jackson 31 run (pass failed)
Wea — Jackson 47 run (Cogdill kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Wea CTCS
First downs 16 26
Rushes-yards 29-203 45-187
Passing yards 86 66
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-8-1 7-20-2
Punts-average NA NA
Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-0
Penalties-yards 6-38 8-90
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Weatherford: NA; CTCS: Gonzales 16-91, Andrew Lange 15-50, Ethan Allerkamp 14-46.
PASSING — Weatherford: McCoy 3-8-1-86; CTCS: Gonzalez 7-20-2-66.
RECEIVING — Weatherford: NA; CTCS: NA.
— Reported by PJ Thurman
La Grange 35
Rockdale 29
ROCKDALE — A blocked field goal attempt returned for a touchdown as time ran out was the difference for La Grange as the Leopards topped the Rockdale Tigers in both teams’ season opener.
An exciting fourth quarter saw Rockdale take the lead with 2:47 left on a 31-yard pass from Blaydn Barcak to Robert Owens. Barcak added a 2-point run to put the Tigers in front 29-22.
La Grange responded with a 3-yard Ryder Imhoff touchdown run with 1:57 remaining, which tied the game following Brendon Maddox’s PAT kick.
Rockdale was able to drive into position for a 33-yard field goal try, but it proved the Tigers’ undoing when it was blocked and returned for a score by Bravion Rogers.
Rockdale won last year’s meeting 40-14.
LA GRANGE 35, ROCKDALE 29
La Grange 6 9 7 13 — 35
Rockdale 7 14 0 8 — 29
LG — Andrew Faske 14 pass from Bravion Rogers (run failed)
Rock — Wyatt Windham 23 pass from Blaydn Barcak (Daniel Romero kick)
LG — Rogers 4 run (Phillip Arceneaux kick)
Rock — Barcak 2 run (Romero kick)
Rock — Gerren Marrero interception return (Romero kick)
LG — safety
LG — Clay Wolff 17 run (Brendan Maddox kick)
Rock — Robert Owens 31 pass from Barcak (Barcak run)
LG — Ryder Imhoff 3 run (Maddox kick)
LG — Bravion Rogers return blocked field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
LG Roc
First downs 17 17
Rushes-yards 37-222 30-115
Passing yards 105 138
Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-18-3 12-19-0
Punts-average 4-33.5 5-26.6
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 16-125 9-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — La Grange: Bravion Rogers 17-93, Jakobe Wilkerson 8-64, Clay Wolf 7-55, Dana Baker 2-7, Ryder Imhoff 2-3, Team 1-0. Rockdale: Bladyn Barck 20-64, Davioun Scott 5-24, Kobe Mitchell 2-20, Chris Huff 2-16, Chad David 1-(-9).
PASSING — La Grange: Clay Wolff 6-17-91-3, Bravion Rogers 1-1-14-0; Rockdale: Blaydn Barcak 12-19-138-0.
Buckholts 48
Waco Eagle Chr. 38
BUCKHOLTS — Chevo Luciano made sure that Edison Goveo’s debut as Buckholts head coach would be a memorable one.
Luciano scored four times while rushing for 82 yards on just eight carries to lead the Badgers to a season-opening win over the Waco Eagle Christian Eagles in six-man action.
The Badgers built a 26-12 lead at halftime, getting scores from Luke Lorenz, R.J. Vega, Luciano.
The Badgers extended their lead to 41-19 at the end of the third on a kickoff return by Luciano and a 20-yard fumble return by Emmanuel Duran.
The Eagles scored 19 points in the fourth quarter, but even that could not dampen the Badgers’ and Goveo’s triumph.
BUCKHOLTS 48,
WACO EAGLE CHRISTIAN 38
Eagle 6 6 7 19 — 38
Buckholts 6 20 15 7 — 48
Eag — Touchdown (kick failed)
Buc — Luke Lorenz 40 kickoff return (kick failed)
Buc — R.J. Vega 22 run (kick failed)
Eag — Touchdown (kick failed)
Buc — Chevo Luciano 12 run (Fabian Baez kick)
Buc — Luciano 50 pass from Decaun Thibedaux (kick failed)
Buc — Luciano kickoff return (pass good)
Eag — 6 run (run good)
Buc — Emmanuel Duran 20 fumble return (Baez kick)
Eag — 3 run (Kick good)
Buc — Luciano 2 rush ( run good)
Eag — 60 kickoff return (kick failed)
Eag — 25 pass (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Buckholts: Luciano 8-82; Lorenz 4-40.
— Reported by Les Lorenz
Azle Christian 32
Holy Trinity Cath. 30
A lost fumble near the Azle Christian Crusaders’ 20-yard line in the last minute sunk the hopes of the Holy Trinity Catholic Celtics in a six-man season opener.
Azle managed 18 points in the final quarter to overcome a 22-14 Holy Trinity lead.
Zaylin Blackwood led the Celtics’ efforts with 89 yards on seven carries and five catches for 86 yards.
AZLE CHRISTIAN 32,
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC 30
Azle 0 8 6 18 — 32
Holy Trinity 0 14 8 8 — 30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Azle: Ryan English 17-95, Chandler Boling 5-65, Drew Shartvedt 5-45; Holy Trinity: Zayling Blackwood 7-89, Christian Demapan 3-13, David Thang 3-10, Jace Martin 3-30.
PASSING — Azle: Boling 2-9-13-0, Logan Malewski 2-3-40-1, English 0-1-0-1; Holy Trinity: Martin 11-24-147-0.
RECEIVING — Azle: English 1-32, Bolin 2-40; Holy Trinity: Blackwood 5-86, Trent Lockhart 5-50, Neri Navarro 1-11
— Reported by Ike Eichelkraut
Lago Vista 64,
Cameron Yoe 62, 3OT
CAMERON — Lago Vista spoiled head coach Rick Rhoades’ return to Cameron in a thriller, topping the Yoemen in triple overtime.
Rhoades led Yoe from 2009-2015, a span in which the Yoemen won three state titles. He was at Gregory-Portland from 2015-2020.
No other information was reported before press time.
Rosebud-Lott 60
Jewett Leon 22
TRAVIS — Rosebud-Lott kicked off the season in a big way and avenged last year’s loss to Leon.
No other information was reported before press time.
Granger 46
Axtell 21
AXTELL — Granger picked up a season-opening road win over the Longhorns, who fared a bit better than last season when the Lions held them scoreless.
No other information was reported before press time.
Gatesville 27
Llano 7
GATESVILLE — The Gatesville Hornets got the season started on the right foot with a victory over the Llano Yellow Jackets.
No other information was reported before press time.
Millsap 41
Bruceville-Eddy 6
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — The Bruceville-Eddy fell to the Millsaps Bulldogs in the teams’ season opener.
No other information was reported before press time.
Bartlett 28
Frost 12
BARTLETT — The Bartlett Bulldogs got off to a good start, topping the Frost Polar Bears in their season opener.
No other game information was reported before press time.
Hamilton 46
Moody 7
MOODY — The Moody Bearcats dropped their season opener against the Hamilton Bulldogs.
No other information was reported before press time.