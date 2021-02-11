They aren’t related but they may as well be sisters because they spend about the same amount of time together as actual siblings.
Plus, they just so happen to have the same last name.
“Like, this is my road dog. Ride or die. Everywhere she goes, I go. Everywhere I go, she goes,” Haleigh Johnson said Wednesday afternoon inside Wildcat Gym while Taliyah Johnson stood nearby, nodding her head in absolute agreement.
Essentially two best friends ever since the former next door neighbors walked with one another to Bonham Middle School on the first day of sixth grade, Haleigh and Taliyah have been nearly inseparable — on and off the basketball court.
Away from the gym, the seniors are straight-A students, enjoy the same type of R&B music that’s steeped in messages of peace and love and leisure activities such as hiking and picnics, and they consider themselves “old souls” because of all that.
As far as the round ball is concerned, Haleigh and Taliyah were called up to varsity as freshmen — in the midst of the girls program’s most successful season to date — and now they are set to embark on their final high school postseason venture as the Tem-Cats take on Cedar Hill at 3 or 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Corsicana in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Region II playoffs.
The game originally was slated for 6 p.m. Friday but was postponed late Thursday night because of inclement weather.
“Honestly, some weeks we’ll hang out almost every day after school and some weeks it’s on and off,” Taliyah said. “But, out of an entire week there’s really not many days we don’t spend together outside of basketball.”
A 5-foot-8 forward, Haleigh — who’s always been “taller but younger” — and Taliyah, a 5-3 point guard, both start for the Tem-Cats (16-7), who finished second in District 12-6A this season for a second straight playoff berth and third overall for the four-year players.
But that’s where everything stands now. What about where it began?
Their friendship was coaxed along a bit by Taliyah’s mom, who encouraged her daughter to go talk with her neighbor. A timid Taliyah wasn’t so sure.
“Before the first day of school my mom said, ‘You need to go over and ask her if she wants to walk with you on the first day of school.’ I was like ‘No. I’m scared,’” Taliyah recalled. “So (my mom) asked for me and we ended up walking to school the next day.”
Though both initially thought softball would be their go-to sport, basketball soon enough became the tie that truly bonded the athletics-loving pair. In fact, Haleigh noticed Taliyah playing and figured she’d go for it, too.
So from Bonham, the duo wound up teammates again for then-Tem-Cats head coach Tamarah Sanders, who plucked Haleigh from the freshman squad and Taliyah from JV during the 2017-18 season to prime them for what turned into a memorable run to the Class 5A state semifinals.
“It was intimidating but I’m glad it wasn’t just one of us because that helped us get through it together,” Taliyah said of adjusting as ninth-graders to the varsity scene. “(The varsity players) had high expectations and I think that’s good when someone younger is coming up and the older players bring that type of atmosphere because it makes the younger not slack off.”
Sanders departed for Fort Worth Arlington Heights after 10 seasons in charge of her alma mater about a month and a half after Temple lost to eventual state champion Amarillo in San Antonio. And two months after that, RaShonta LeBlanc was hired.
“Haleigh and Taliyah made my transition to Temple a smooth one and a good one. Not too many people are open to a new coach especially having Coach Sanders here for so many years — since they were in middle school playing. Coach Sanders was all that they knew,” said LeBlanc, now in her third season in charge. “So, for them to come in and be open to what I was ready to give to them, that made my job easier.
“They just weren’t satisfied, and that’s what’s helped them become great basketball players and the people that they are, just being able to push themselves through difficult times and use the difficult times as motivation. Both of those kids have great character. Those two young ladies are going to do very well in the world.”
Temple missed the postseason in 2018-19 but finished fourth in league play and returned to the playoffs a year ago. This season, the Tem-Cats had three winning streaks of at least four games and were the runners-up in 12-6A.
Each year was unique with distinctive sets of ups and downs. And there was never a lack of educational moments along the way, whether it was learning a new system or improving as teammates to everything in between.
“It was challenging but it was about adaptation because it’s a new team every year — different personalities, different expectations,” Taliyah said. “On top of that, school work and putting in extra practice. It’s difficult to manage your time but it’s been great and a lesson.”
Speaking of lessons learned, some of them will reach beyond graduation.
“(High school basketball) taught me a championship mentality and to carry that through wherever you go, whether you win or lose, always have a championship mentality,” Haleigh said.
Both expressed gratitude for unwavering support through the years from family members. Haleigh said her grandmother and grandfather were her pillars while Taliyah credited her parents for their dedication.
Haleigh plans to attend either University of Texas, Texas State or Prairie View A&M and study biochemistry en route to medical school. Taliyah’s collegiate destination isn’t quite as narrowed down and could involve basketball, and she’s still deciding between a couple career paths, too — pharmaceutical technician or veterinarian.
But no matter which direction each one goes, they know the other won’t be too far away.
“This is my other half,” Haleigh said.