SEGUIN — Protecting a precarious six-point, fourth-quarter lead against the team that knocked it out of the playoffs in two of the previous three seasons, Granger needed a stop with Falls City on the doorstep of a go-ahead score Friday night.
First-and-goal at the 5-yard line turned into fourth-and-goal at the 5. Beavers quarterback Braylon Johnson scrambled to his left, and Granger defensive lineman Michael Selucky tracked down the speedy freshman to drop him for a loss.
“It’s pretty crazy, you know. Everybody was just working together. We were all there. I knew we could do it,” said Selucky, eyes welling up. “It just makes me happy to know that we can trust each other in big situations. When we made that stop, I just knew we had something special out here.”
Special and still standing.
Granger poured it on from there, scoring twice more to polish off a 35-15 victory over Falls City in a Class 2A Division II Region IV semifinal at rainy Matador Stadium and push the program past the third round for the first time since 2007.
“It’s super special,” third-year Granger head coach Stephen Brosch said as his players hoisted their third gold ball this postseason moments after they doused him with a bucket of liquid. “This round, we haven’t been able to get over that hump. They came together collectively, made big plays, and I’m just super excited.”
The Lions (11-2) advanced to play Burton (13-0) in the regional final next week. No details of the encounter between two former district foes were available at press time. Falls City fell to 8-5.
Senior stalwart running back DJ McClelland had 133 yards rushing, including touchdowns of 1, 1, 27 and 12 yards, the latter two after the Lions’ timely defensive stand. Quarterback Nate Tucker also tallied 133 yards on the ground for Granger.
“That’s what I’ve been saying to everyone I walk up to. ‘Dang, doesn’t that feel good?’ It feels so good to be on this end of it,” said McClelland, who walked off the field in 2019 and 2020 after defeats to the Beavers. “We haven’t been to the fourth round in I don’t know how many years, and it feels good to be the senior class that does it.”
The Lions defense, which has been stingy all season, allowed just one touchdown, five first downs and 161 total yards — 120 of those on two plays.
Falls City took its only lead at 15-14 when Johnson returned the opening kickoff of the second half 79 yards for a TD and Trey Semlinger ran in the 2-point try.
“It’s indescribable. What this community has gone through over this past year, to come together as a brotherhood, it brings me to tears how happy it makes me today,” said Tucker, referring to the tornado that touched down in Granger during the spring. “We got it done today and it’s a big stepping stone.”
The Lions outgained the Beavers 168-69 in the first half when the teams combined for eight first downs and punted six times.
Falls City couldn’t capitalize on a pair of Granger miscues early in the first quarter, twice turning over the ball on downs inside the Lions 20 after blocking a punt and recovering a fumble.
“We faced adversity early and it was huge for our defense to go out there and not give up points after something like that,” Brosch said. “One of our goals is don’t give up something after a sudden change. We did that multiple times tonight.”
After dodging a deficit, the Lions went ahead 7-0 with 3:38 left to play in the opening frame with Jayven Diaz’s 30-yard touchdown run on an end-around handoff and the point-after kick from Jose Valverde.
Tucker’s 43-yard run to the Falls City 31 set up Diaz’s score.
The Beavers quickly countered, getting a 56-yard burst up the middle by Luke Riojas to the Granger 15 before Jacob Swierc slipped up the seam uncovered to catch an 18-yard TD pass from Johnson at 1:18 of the first.
Two three-and-outs by each team led to Granger’s most efficient possession of the second quarter that included a pair of key third-down completions of 22 yards apiece from Tucker to Isaac Lizardo and McClelland for first downs to keep the drive afloat. McClelland capped the eight-play march with a 1-yard TD run for a 14-7 advantage 3:13 before halftime.
McClelland scored on a 1-yarder with 15 seconds left in the third to put Granger up 21-15, a lead protected by the defensive stand.
“Biggest stop of the year,” Selucky said.
So far, anyway. Granger has at least one more game to top it.
GRANGER 35, FALLS CITY 15
Falls City 7 0 8 0 — 15
Granger 7 7 7 14 — 35
Gra — Jayven Diaz 30 run (Jose Valverde kick)
FC — Jacob Swierc 18 pass from Braylon Johnson (Kain Jurgajtis kick)
Gra — DJ McClelland 1 run (Valverde kick)
FC — Johnson 79 kick return (Trey Semlinger run)
Gra— McClelland 1 run (Valverde kick)
Gra — McClelland 27 run (Valverde kick)
Gra — McClelland 12 run (Valverde kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
FC Gra
First downs 5 14
Rushes-yards 30-143 46-296
Passing yards 12 77
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-12-0 3-12-0
Punts-average 40.5 5-40
Fumbles-lost 2-1 3-1
Penalties-yards 4-40 10-56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Falls City: Johnson 14-76, Luke Riojas 3-55, Lukas Wiatrek 7-7, Elisha Ermis 3-6, Swierc 2-(-1), Semlinger 1-0; Granger: Nate Tucker 11-133, McClelland 25-133, Diaz 3-45, Isaac Lizardo 3-(-1), team 4-(-15).
PASSING — Falls City: Johnson 2-12-0-12; Granger: Tucker 3-12-0-77.
RECEIVING — Falls City: Swierc 1-18, Brayden Scott 1-(-6); Granger: Lizardo 1-22, McClelland 1-22, Tripp Wilke 1-33.