Head coach Scott Stewart recited the percentages in a prideful manner as he discussed Christian Tutson’s high academic standing. Ninety-eight, 92, 100, 98, and so on — top marks in advanced placement classes no less.
Glance at the Temple sophomore receiver’s statistics through five games of his first varsity season and the numbers stand out equally as impressive: 14 catches, 326 yards (23.3 per reception) and a team-high six touchdowns receiving.
But mentioning all of that to Tutson won’t elicit some sort of celebration. Instead, his response fits the polished and poised mentality coaches and teammates tend to highlight when evaluating his ahead-of-the-curve impact for the Wildcats (3-2, 1-0 District 12-6A) as a 15-year- old.
“I’m just level-headed and try to give out good energy. I just do what I have to do to help the team win,” said Tutson, who takes a streak of four straight games with at least one TD grab into a league matchup at 7:30 tonight against Pflugerville Weiss (2-3, 0-1) at Wildcat Stadium. “They are my teammates. So, I just go out there and do what I’m meant to do.”
What the 5-foot-11, 160-pound Tutson has done over the last year or so since arriving from Bonham Middle School 20 pounds lighter is go from a freshman squad standout to a rising varsity playmaker with plenty of upside to strive for through the next 2½ seasons.
All signs point toward Tutson taking aim at doing what it takes to reach the possibilities that lay ahead.
“I mean, he is due north,” said Stewart, pointing his right hand forward as another way to explain Tutson’s straight-as-an-arrow approach to football. “He doesn’t blink. You can chew him out or you can give him a high-five and he doesn’t blink. He doesn’t smile. He doesn’t laugh. He doesn’t cry. He doesn’t throw a fit. He’s just a duck on the water, man.
“It means a lot to him.”
And ‘It’ isn’t only football. The academics are included in ‘It’, too, and that’s because Tutson’s dad, Leslie, who played quarterback for Bartlett during the early-to-mid 1990s, has instilled within his son the importance of education and fulfilling responsibilities on and off the field.
“My dad talks to me a lot about what he went through and he just pushes me. What he went through, he doesn’t want me to go through. His mistakes, he doesn’t want me to make,” said Tutson, whose mom Viviana was a volleyball player at Bartlett and older sister Lillian was a multi-year basketball player at Temple, which made a Class 5A state semifinal appearance during her sophomore season of 2017-18.
“Back in high school he thought all he had to do was go out there and play ball and not worry about your grades. But he told me, you have to have the grades.”
Tutson has the grades, and he also has a demeanor Stewart likened to former Temple defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham, who played in two state title games with the Wildcats, thrived with the Texas Longhorns and now is in his second NFL season with the Atlanta Falcons.
“(Tutson’s) got a great personality. Those guys will be like, ‘Coach, Tutson is in there cracking us up.’ And I’ll be like, ‘Really?’ Like, I’ve never heard him talk,” Stewart said with a laugh. “But Ta’Quon was always like that. Goofy as anything, but act up in pregame, and see what Ta’Quon Graham would do.”
Tutson, who tends to heed the advice of those who have been there and done that, appreciated the comparison.
“I like that a lot, actually, because when I’m on the field, I take things very business-like,” he said. “I’m only a sophomore but it’s going to go by quick, so I’m going to continue to work on my craft to get better.”
Though his ascension wasn’t out of the blue, there have been enlightening moments along the way and a knee injury that limited him during spring ball in May.
Knowing coaches had their eyes on him, Tutson made sure he followed their instruction to take every snap as a freshman seriously. During summer strength and conditioning training in June, it dawned on him as to why.
“I started thinking, it’s not going to be ninth-grade talent I’m going against, it’s going to be varsity talent, 6A talent,” he said. “So, I had to start working.”
He said he went about the work alongside seniors and team captains Mikal Harrison-Pilot and Naeten Mitchell, drawn to their relentless work ethics and molding his training process in their likeness.
“They helped me when I was new and didn’t know the plays. (Harrison-Pilot) stayed after summer workouts and helped me with my routes,” said Tutson, who plans to play basketball in the winter and run track in the spring. “What you see (on Friday night) is that what they got me better at (in the summer.)”
Still, he had to play that first game, which didn’t go quite as he envisioned Aug. 27 against McKinney when he had a couple drops and finished without a catch.
Tutson, as per usual, took it in stride, used it as a tool to better himself and Stewart noticed a changed player that Monday after the opener. The speedster, who said his fastest clocked 40-yard dash time is 4.4 seconds, has been on the fast track since.
“He has always worked hard but there is a difference between working hard and giving your all. He started running better routes (in practice), he started finishing plays, and you saw the focus,” Stewart said earlier this season. “He did that on his own. I watched him with my own eyes kick it up himself.”
Tutson’s first touchdown was a 65-yarder against Willis in Week 2. He added another 31-yard TD that night when he hauled in season highs of five catches for 129 yards. His end zone visits continued the following week against College Station, scoring on a 29-yard punt block return, a 94-yard kickoff return and a 17-yard reception.
His favorite TD so far, though, was a 56-yard grab in Week 4 versus Arlington Martin on a play called “King Tut.” Go figure.
“It’s worked every game. It’s the speed. No one can hang with him,” Temple quarterback Reese Rumfield said. “I have to know the timing. It’s a quick launch down field and let him do his thing.”
In all, Tutson’s six receiving TDs during his streak averaged 41.5 yards.
So, in other words, A for effort, A for speed, and A for reliability, plus all the A’s in the classroom.
That’s certainly a passing report card.
“Everybody I talk to is like, ‘He’s just surprising because it doesn’t look like he’s running very fast. He’s a strider and good athletes try to match what you’re doing. So they see that stride and try to match that. But then he has that burst. He hits that gear and he ain’t there anymore,” Stewart said.
“He has done a great job and he’s an awesome kid to coach because he is mature, socially and mentally, beyond his years.”