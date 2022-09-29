Christian Tutson

Sophomore Christian Tutson has at least one touchdown catch in the last four games for Temple, which hosts Pflugerville Weiss tonight.

 Ray Swindle

Head coach Scott Stewart recited the percentages in a prideful manner as he discussed Christian Tutson’s high academic standing. Ninety-eight, 92, 100, 98, and so on — top marks in advanced placement classes no less.

