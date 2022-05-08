COLLEGE BASEBALL
UMHB falls to ETBU in extras
MARSHALL — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dropped a 10-9 loss in 10 innings to host East Texas Baptist in the American Southwest Conference tournament Sunday.
The loss ends the Crusaders’ season at 25-19. Hunter Jones (2-for-4, two runs, three RBIs) and Ryan Farmer (2-for-5, two runs, three RBIs) paced UMHB’s 12-hit attack.
The Tigers scored once in the ninth to tie it and again in the 10th on a Christopher Robinson single to plate the winning run.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Temple College drops final to MCC
WEATHERFORD — Temple College got a five-run outburst in the third to power to a 7-4 win over rival McLennan in the opener of the NJCAA Region V North tournament championship Sunday.
But the Lady Leopards managed only one hit off McLennan starter Hailey Hudson in the second game, falling 6-0, to end their season at 38-20.
Because it lost to McLennan 9-0 on Saturday, Temple College needed to beat the Highlassies twice in order to win the tournament title.
The Lady Leopards built a seven-run lead in Sunday’s first game, getting two RBIs each from Molly VandenBout and Brianna Longoria.